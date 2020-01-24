Jonesboro woman arrested in hit-and-run that injured 21-year-old

A Jonesboro woman was charged Tuesday with one count of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Police say Mindy Britt, 33, was driving Saturday afternoon when she struck a 21-year-old pedestrian on North Johnson Avenue, according to a report.

The pedestrian went to an area hospital where Jonesboro police met and interviewed her.

Officers noticed the woman’s elbow was red, according to the report, and she was complaining of “extreme pain.”

She told police a black car swerved and hit her before driving away.

Officers went to the site of the crash and found a passenger-side mirror on the ground, according to the report. An alert was put out for authorities to look for a black Ford Fusion missing a side mirror.

A state trooper pulled Britt over and saw her car was missing a mirror.

Police interviewed Britt who said she had dropped her cigarette onto the passenger floorboard, and when she leaned over to pick it up, she thought she might have struck something.

She said when she looked in her rearview mirror, though, she did not see anything, according to the report.

She told officers she did not notice the mirror was gone until told by the trooper.

Britt was arrested and booked into the Craighead County jail. She is now out on $25,000 bond.