LR man charged in attack at UALR

Police have charged a man accused of sexually battering someone inside an academic building on the campus of University of Arkansas at Little Rock earlier this month, the school's chancellor announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 8, a person was attacked by a man inside a women's restroom on the second floor of Stabler Hall, officials said.

On Tuesday, campus police charged Gregory Deron Eagle. Jr., 21, of Little Rock.

"I want to thank our police officers for their excellent work on this case," wrote Chancellor Christy Drale in an email to university students and employees. "From their support for the victim, their careful investigation, efforts to ensure the safety of those on campus and their quick action, our police department and their efforts have been exemplary."

Eagle has been at the Pulaski County jail since Jan. 12 for a probation violation, according to records. He was served with his latest arrest warrant Wednesday, court records show.

