Man said to confess to killing

A 25-year-old admitted to fatally shooting a man Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police said, but he has not been charged in the death, pending further investigation.

Cortez Kendrick told police that he shot 21-year-old John Word around 3:15 p.m. outside an O'Reilly Auto Parts at 5322 Asher Ave., according to a news release. Kendrick told police that he shot Word because the man was trying to rob Kendrick's brother.

Kendrick drove a red Honda Accord to the 12th Street police station and told police that his 19-year-old brother was on the way, driving an injured Word.

The vehicle the 19-year-old was driving, a white Nissan Maxima, never arrived at the station, according to the release, and Kendrick said his brother may have gotten lost.

Officers began a search and found the Maxima, with Kendrick's brother and Word inside, a few blocks away behind the Pic-Pac Liquor store on West 12th Street. Two guns were found in plain sight inside the Maxima.

Word had several gunshot wounds, according to the release. Emergency workers tried to provide aid, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police then interviewed both Kendrick and his brother.

Kendrick was charged with theft by receiving regarding a gun, according to the release, but no charges have been filed in Word's death.

Police said that when the investigation into the death is complete, the case will be submitted to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney for review.

