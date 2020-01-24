Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Hinton in the first

BEST BET Primary Paula in the second

LONG SHOT Red Clay Magic in the fifth

**** confident choice

*** plenty to like

** things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

**** HINTON was beaten only a nose in an allowance race at Delta when making his first start for trainer Robertino Diodoro, and the winner (Pound for Pound) came back to win the $150,000 Louisiana Classic at Fair Grounds. MOMENT was a determined winner at this claiming price just two races back at Churchill. He possesses route speed and has strong connections. ON PATROL was an allowance winner last winter at Oaklawn, and he recorded several competitive races throughout 2019 while competing at a higher level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Hinton;Mojica;Diodoro;9-5

7 Moment;Talamo;Cox;5-2

5 On Patrol;Garcia;Vance;10-1

1 Front Door;Mojica;Broberg;9-5

2 Divine Holiday;Mena;Martin;9-2

6 Chicory Blue;Bridgmohan;Barkley;8-1

3 Arrival;Thompson;Mason;6-1

4 Good Good;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

*** PRIMARY PAULA finished in the money in all three of her races last season at Oaklawn. The speedy mare is competing at a lower level and is working smartly for her return. COUNTRY DREAM was forwardly placed in a second-place finish at Remington, and she is back on the main and competing in state-bred competition following a decent turf-sprint effort. DENA'S BOLD MOVE recorded in-the-money finishes at Remington and Prairie Meadows last season, and she is dropping out of maiden allowance races for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Primary Paula;De La Cruz;McBride;4-1

10 Country Dream;Roman;Jacquot;7-2

12 Dena's Bold Move;Court;Ashauer;15-1

6 Willow Moon;Felix;Mason;9-2

11 Laneys Love;Thompson;Dixon;6-1

2 Sailaway and Hide;Birzer;Roberts;8-1

1 Wild Dez;Canchari;Martin;12-1

3 Daddy's Angel;Johnson;Prather;12-1

4 Banker Nita;Wales;Stuart;12-1

13 River Goddess;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

14 Get One More;Quinonez;McKellar;15-1

9 Elusive Secret;Loveberry;Bahena;10-1

8 Tapit Right;Eramia;Milligan;20-1

5 Rich Princess;Lara;Gonzalez;30-1

3 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

*** MIRACLE MARCH became eligible for the race by easily defeating $8,000 rivals in his last race at Del Mar. He possesses good early speed and is proven at two turns. GRAY PHANTOM is a strong finisher who has been racing consistently well at Woodbine, and he is adding blinkers for new and winning trainer Diodoro. STUART HALL defeated $7,500 claimers by 4-widening lengths at Churchill, and he returns to a dirt surface following a dull effort at Turfway as a post time favorite.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Miracle March;Vazquez;Sadler;5-2

7 Gray Phantom;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

1 Stuart Hall;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

2 Wild About You;Lara;Matthews;4-1

1a Satellite;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

4 Shakedown;FDe La Cruz;Coady;8-1

8 Switheral;Felix;Haran;20-1

5 Gospel Abe;Elliott;Villafranco;15-1

3 Hyndford;Canchari;Garcia;10-1

9 Andrew the Giant;Loveberry;Delong;30-1

4 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

** KENTUCKY SUMMER has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure despite trouble at the break in both of his races in Kentucky, and he did draw a favorable two-turn post. HUNT THE FRONT is another who has had to overcome a troubled start in each of his first two races, and a clean break should have the good finisher in better position turning into the stretch. RIP IT RYAN has finished second in consecutive sprint races at Hawthorne, including a restricted stake.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Kentucky Summer;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

9 Hunt the Front;Hill;Zito;5-1

2 Rip It Ryan;Loveberry;Delong;10-1

5 October Surprise;Gaffalione;Asmussen;4-1

8 Full Authority;Cannon;Rone;15-1

7 Villainous;Ortiz;Englehart;8-1

6 Stock Deal;Vazquez;Lukas;4-1

3 Catholic Guilt;Rocco;Jones;12-1

4 Front Man;Eramia;Peitz;20-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

** RED CLAY MAGIC defeated $40,000 claimers in his first start last winter at Oaklawn. He ships from Delta in good form and recorded a sharp breeze here last Friday. LEWYS VAPORIZER led past every pole but the last one in a narrow defeat at Fair Grounds, and the exceptionally quick sprinter stands an improved chance if the track is wet. SHUT THE BOX was a disappointment in his return from vacation last start at Churchill, but he is a stake-placed sprinter who is dangerous if he brings his best effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Red Clay Magic;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

2 Lewys Vaporizer;Talamo;Amoss;3-1

10 Shut the Box;Canchari;Ortiz;9-2

3 Giddymeister;Hill;DVance;7-2

13 Chief of Staff;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

11 Weast Hill;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;15-1

1 Dapper Jack;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

7 Plumbago;Cannon;Broberg;8-1

6 Flight Time;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

9 Giant Pulpit;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

8 Air Power;Elliott;Frazee;15-1

14 Main Road;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

4 Ravens Reflection;Court;Swearingen;20-1

12 Evader;Eramia;Lauer;20-1

6 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

** AHSAD finished third in a fast maiden route at Churchill, and the winner (Blackberry Wine) earned a strong 94 Beyer figure in a subsequent allowance race at Fair Grounds. INSTIGATED finished in the money in his last two races at Churchill, and horses claimed by trainer Norman McKnight win their next race at a high percentage. LIDO LEGACY has raced well in a pair of two-turn races at Churchill and Keeneland, and the nicely bred colt is bred to improve on a wet surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Ahsad;Cannon;Peitz;7-2

4 Instigated;Mojica;McKnight;8-1

7 Lido Legacy;Garcia;Lukas;3-1

3 Ready to Roll;Elliott;Calhoun;6-1

9 F F Rocket;Talamo;Stall;8-1

6 Descent;Gaffalione;Asmussen;9-2

1 Tiz the Journey;Hill;Zito;12-1

5 Selleck;Roman;Petalino;20-1

10 Recklessness;Felix;Mason;12-1

8 Tough Company;Birzer;Smith;12-1

7 Purse $89,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

** NERO has not raced since May, but he was beaten only 1 length in the Grade 2 Triple Bend at Santa Anita. His speed and class may prevail if he returns fresh and ready for trainer Steve Asmussen. AWESOME ANYWHERE was a six-time winner in 2018, including a pair of allowance victories at Santa Anita. His works over the winter in Southern California have been fast. HORSE GREEDY proved determined defeating second-level allowance sprinters at Del Mar, and the John Sadler trainee may hold a fitness edge over the top two selections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Nero;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

7 Awesome Anywhere;Talamo;Hollendorfer;9-2

10 Horse Greedy;Gaffalione;Sadler;12-1

1 Silver Ride;Mojica;Diodoro;10-1

11 Gordy Florida;Birzer;Smith;8-1

12 Gray Attempt;Court;Fires;5-1

5 Mojo Man;Garcia;Divito;10-1

8 Spikes Shirl;Geroux;Stewart;15-1

13 Guest Suite;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;15-1

6 Battle Station;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;8-1

9 Petrov;IOrtiz;Moquett;10-1

4 Westfest;Vazquez;Asmussen;20-1

3 Colonel Klink;Loveberry;Rainwater;20-1

8 The Smarty Jones. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds

*** SILVER PROSPECTOR has won two of three races since moved to the main track, including a game victory in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill, and he sorts a steady string of good subsequent works at Fair Grounds. SHOPLIFTED showed big promise in a decisive career debut victory at Saratoga, and he has subsequently won the $400,000 Springboard Mile at Remington, which followed a second-place finish in the Grade I Hopeful. THREE TECHNIQUE has recorded decisive maiden and entry-level allowance wins in New York, and he keeps top rider Irad Ortiz and he is bred to improve around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Silver Prospector;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

7 Shoplifted;Gaffalione;Asmussen;3-1

9 Three Technique;IOrtiz;Englehart;9-2

6 Gold Street;Garcia;Asmussen;5-1

8 Lynn's Map;Mena;Casse;6-1

3 Shared Sense;Geroux;Cox;12-1

4 Nucky;Talamo;Miller;10-1

5 Jungle Runner;Vazquez;Asmussen;20-1

1 Lykan;Thompson;Mason;20-1

9 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

* KISS THE GIRL was likely best when beaten a diminishing neck in the Grade-3 Schuylerville at Saratoga, and she showed she can run well fresh by easily defeating maiden allowance rivals in her debut at Belmont. SPECIALLY won an unusually fast maiden-sprint at Keeneland, and she is back at a preferred distance after setting a brisk pace and fading in the one-mile Rags to Riches stake at Churchill. BLACK KAT TAPS finished second as a post-time favorite at this condition at Churchill, and the pace figures contentious enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Kiss the Girl;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

14 Specially;IOrtiz;Casse;2-1

4 Black Kat Taps;Talamo;Sharp;5-2

6 Cherokee Chatter;Rocco;Hollendorfer;10-1

13 Shedaresthedevil;Geroux;Cox;5-2

9 Moorac;FDe La Cruz;Divito;15-1

1 Elite Song;Mojica;McKnight;10-1

3 Compelling Smile;Garcia;Puhich;8-1

11 Pretoria;Elliott;Milligan;20-1

10 Raggedy Annie;Canchari;Lukas;12-1

2 Ring Leader;IOrtiz;Robertson;20-1

8 Cowgirl Kimmie;Felix;Bahena;20-1

5 Competitive Fire;Gaffalione;Holthus;20-1

7 Flat Precious;Birzer;Creighton;30-1

Exotic Possibilities

This opening day program marks my 30th year making selections in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and with all the buzz over this 2020 meeting I find myself as motivated as ever to provide the best winning information possible.

The daily double beginning in race one appears manageable and I'll use the entry of FRONT DOOR and HINTON with MOMENT in the first. I'll likely single PRIMARY PAULA in the second, but I do realize COUNTRY DREAM appears the one to beat and will be a must-use for many players. The sixth race begins a Pick-4 and I will use AHSAD, INSTIGATED and LIDO LEGACY. The seventh race has two logical horses in NERO and AWESOME ANYWHERE, but I also like potential overlay HORSE GREEDY. Either SILVER PROSPECTOR or SHOPLIFTED is expected to win the eighth race, hopefully. The ninth race has four horses low on the morning line and all must be used. However, two are on the "also eligible" list and may not draw in.

