Tonight's high school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

6A-WEST

Fayetteville at Springdale

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

Bentonville at Rogers

Springdale Har-Ber at Van Buren

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary at FS Southside

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville

White Hall at Watson Chapel

LR Parkview at Maumelle

Pine Bluff at LR Hall

5A-EAST

Nettleton at Mountain Home

West Memphis at Paragould

Searcy at Jonesboro

Marion at Greene County Tech

5A-SOUTH

Lake Hamilton at El Dorado

HS Lakeside at Texarkana

Sheridan at LR Fair

Benton at Hot Springs

5A-WEST

Vilonia at Russellville

Alma at Greenbrier

LR Christian at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Beebe

4A-1

Huntsville at Gravette

Shiloh Christian at Farmington

Harrison at Gentry

Pea Ridge at Berryville

4A-3

Pocahontas at Southside Batesville

Jonesboro Westside at Batesville

Valley View at Brookland

Highland at Blytheville

4A-4

Dover at Heber Springs

Ozark at Morrilton

4A-5

Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson

Wynne at Mills

Stuttgart at Lonoke

eStem at Forrest City

4A-7

Nashville at Malvern

Mena at Hope

Bauxite at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Monticello at Warren

Magnolia at Hamburg

3A-1 EAST

Rose Bud at Bergman

3A-1 WEST

Elkins at Greenland

Waldron at West Fork

3A-2

Harding Academy at Cave City

Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg

3A-3

Piggott at Hoxie*

Corning at Walnut Ridge*

Manila at Osceola*

Rivercrest at Gosnell*

3A-5

Episcopal Collegiate at Baptist Prep

Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian

Glen Rose at Benton HG

Jacksonville Lighthouse at LISA Academy

3A-7

Ashdown at Genoa Central

Fouke at Smackover

3A-8

PB Dollarway at Drew Central

Helena-West Helena at Dumas

2A-1

Flippin at Cotter

Decatur at Eureka Springs

2A-3

Salem at Bay*

Melbourne at Sloan-Hendrix*

Marmaduke at Riverside

Buffalo Island at Rector

2A-4

Danville at Hackett

Hector at Johnson Co. Westside

2A-5 SOUTH

Carlisle at Hazen

2A-6

KIPP Delta at Earle

Barton at Clarendon

McCrory at Marked Tree

Cross County at East Poinsett County

2A-7

Murfreesboro at Foreman

Gurdon at Horatio

Dierks at Acorn

Mount Ida at Cossatot River

2A-8

Fordyce at Spring Hill

Hampton at Junction City

Camden HG at Bearden

1A-1

Haas Hall Bentonville at NW Classical

Deer at Kingston

1A-2

Lead Hill at Calico Rock

Omaha at Viola

St. Joe at Izard County

1A-3

KIPP Blytheville at Ridgefield Christian*

Crowley's Ridge at Maynard*

1A-5

Guy-Perkins at Shirley

1A-6

LISA Academy North at Quest Academy

Brinkley at Augusta

1A-7

Umpire at Oden

Trinity Christian at Mountain Pine

1A-8

Strong at Taylor

Hermitage at Dermott

Emerson at Bradley

Nonconference

De Queen at Eagletown, Okla.

Haas Hall Rogers at Ark. Arts

Maumelle Charter at Abundant Life

Oark at Mount Judea

Valley Springs at Western Grove

*Boys only

Sports on 01/24/2020