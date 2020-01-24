Tonight's high school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES
6A-WEST
Fayetteville at Springdale
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West
Bentonville at Rogers
Springdale Har-Ber at Van Buren
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary at FS Southside
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville
White Hall at Watson Chapel
LR Parkview at Maumelle
Pine Bluff at LR Hall
5A-EAST
Nettleton at Mountain Home
West Memphis at Paragould
Searcy at Jonesboro
Marion at Greene County Tech
5A-SOUTH
Lake Hamilton at El Dorado
HS Lakeside at Texarkana
Sheridan at LR Fair
Benton at Hot Springs
5A-WEST
Vilonia at Russellville
Alma at Greenbrier
LR Christian at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Beebe
4A-1
Huntsville at Gravette
Shiloh Christian at Farmington
Harrison at Gentry
Pea Ridge at Berryville
4A-3
Pocahontas at Southside Batesville
Jonesboro Westside at Batesville
Valley View at Brookland
Highland at Blytheville
4A-4
Dover at Heber Springs
Ozark at Morrilton
4A-5
Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson
Wynne at Mills
Stuttgart at Lonoke
eStem at Forrest City
4A-7
Nashville at Malvern
Mena at Hope
Bauxite at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Monticello at Warren
Magnolia at Hamburg
3A-1 EAST
Rose Bud at Bergman
3A-1 WEST
Elkins at Greenland
Waldron at West Fork
3A-2
Harding Academy at Cave City
Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg
3A-3
Piggott at Hoxie*
Corning at Walnut Ridge*
Manila at Osceola*
Rivercrest at Gosnell*
3A-5
Episcopal Collegiate at Baptist Prep
Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian
Glen Rose at Benton HG
Jacksonville Lighthouse at LISA Academy
3A-7
Ashdown at Genoa Central
Fouke at Smackover
3A-8
PB Dollarway at Drew Central
Helena-West Helena at Dumas
2A-1
Flippin at Cotter
Decatur at Eureka Springs
2A-3
Salem at Bay*
Melbourne at Sloan-Hendrix*
Marmaduke at Riverside
Buffalo Island at Rector
2A-4
Danville at Hackett
Hector at Johnson Co. Westside
2A-5 SOUTH
Carlisle at Hazen
2A-6
KIPP Delta at Earle
Barton at Clarendon
McCrory at Marked Tree
Cross County at East Poinsett County
2A-7
Murfreesboro at Foreman
Gurdon at Horatio
Dierks at Acorn
Mount Ida at Cossatot River
2A-8
Fordyce at Spring Hill
Hampton at Junction City
Camden HG at Bearden
1A-1
Haas Hall Bentonville at NW Classical
Deer at Kingston
1A-2
Lead Hill at Calico Rock
Omaha at Viola
St. Joe at Izard County
1A-3
KIPP Blytheville at Ridgefield Christian*
Crowley's Ridge at Maynard*
1A-5
Guy-Perkins at Shirley
1A-6
LISA Academy North at Quest Academy
Brinkley at Augusta
1A-7
Umpire at Oden
Trinity Christian at Mountain Pine
1A-8
Strong at Taylor
Hermitage at Dermott
Emerson at Bradley
Nonconference
De Queen at Eagletown, Okla.
Haas Hall Rogers at Ark. Arts
Maumelle Charter at Abundant Life
Oark at Mount Judea
Valley Springs at Western Grove
*Boys only
HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Call us
Please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports department with any high school basketball scores as soon as you possibly can following each game. Game reports can be called in to (501) 378-3411 or toll-free at (833) 380- 0064. Results can also be emailed to sports@adgnewsroom.com as well as ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or texted to (870) 489-7471.
Sports on 01/24/2020
