FAYETTEVILLE -- A student told University of Arkansas, Fayetteville police she was raped at a campus residence hall, a police spokesman said.
No arrest has been made as police investigate the woman's report that she was sexually assaulted by another student Tuesday morning at Yocum Hall, Capt. Gary Crain said Thursday.
The woman, 19, came forward to police Wednesday.
Crain said that in addition to a police investigation, information about the alleged rape has been turned over to the university's Title IX coordinator for a separate campus investigation.
Metro on 01/24/2020
Print Headline: UA police say rape reported at dorm
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.