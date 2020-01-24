Sections
UA police say rape reported at dorm

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:06 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A student told University of Arkansas, Fayetteville police she was raped at a campus residence hall, a police spokesman said.

No arrest has been made as police investigate the woman's report that she was sexually assaulted by another student Tuesday morning at Yocum Hall, Capt. Gary Crain said Thursday.

The woman, 19, came forward to police Wednesday.

Crain said that in addition to a police investigation, information about the alleged rape has been turned over to the university's Title IX coordinator for a separate campus investigation.

Metro on 01/24/2020

Print Headline: UA police say rape reported at dorm

