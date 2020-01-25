Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body found in North Little Rock house after fire ruled homicide victim

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:35 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

The death of a man whose body was found after a fire in North Little Rock earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said on Saturday.

The North Little Rock Police Department said the body of 32-year-old Joshua Dylan Watson was found after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house at 17 Quillen Ave. on Jan. 18. Crews were called to the home before 2 a.m. and found it "fully engulfed in flames," according to a police news release.

Watson's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where investigators ruled the manner of death to be a homicide. The cause of death wasn't immediately released, and police also didn't release any suspect information.

Police said anyone with information about the case should contact authorities, noting the North Little Rock agency is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT