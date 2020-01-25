Body found in North Little Rock house after fire ruled homicide victim

The death of a man whose body was found after a fire in North Little Rock earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said on Saturday.

The North Little Rock Police Department said the body of 32-year-old Joshua Dylan Watson was found after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house at 17 Quillen Ave. on Jan. 18. Crews were called to the home before 2 a.m. and found it "fully engulfed in flames," according to a police news release.

Watson's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where investigators ruled the manner of death to be a homicide. The cause of death wasn't immediately released, and police also didn't release any suspect information.

Police said anyone with information about the case should contact authorities, noting the North Little Rock agency is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.