Butler's Baldwin leads way in OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping No. 13 Butler rally to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime Friday night.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) trailed by six with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, but Baldwin scored nine consecutive to force the extra session and then 10 more as Butler snapped a three-game losing streak. Baldwin also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sacar Anim added 22 as the Golden Eagles (14-6, 4-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The difference: Baldwin's closing flurry trumped Howard's fast start against the short-handed Bulldogs.

Marquette seemed to be in control when it opened up a 51-42 lead with 13:41 left in regulation and still appeared to be in good shape when it led 68-62 with 2:36 to go.

But Baldwin bailed Butler out by scoring nine consecutive to give the Bulldogs a 71-68 lead. Koby McEwen's three-pointer tied it with 2.9 seconds left. After Baldwin's errant three-pointer at the buzzer, he didn't miss many more.

He scored nine of Butler's first 11 points in overtime, then closed it out at the free throw line, steadied the Bulldogs when Marquette got within 86-85 in the final minute of overtime and made the final free throw to seal it.

Brendan Bailey had 14 points, while McEwen finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette. Theo John finished with seven blocks.

For Butler, Sean McDermott had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Henry Baddley scored a career-high 10 points.

In women's Top 25 games Friday night, Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and nine assists, breaking the Pac-12's career assist record, and No. 4 Oregon held off a late rally for a 76-64 victory over No. 7 Oregon State. Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks (16-2, 6-1), who have won four consecutive and improved to 11-0 at home. Ionescu broke Gary Payton's conference record of 938 assists on the first basket of the game when she dished to Ruthy Hebard for a layup. Freshman Taylor Jones had 21 points for Oregon State (16-3, 4-3), which has lost three of its last four games. ... Sonya Morris scored a career-high 30 points and No. 11 DePaul remained undefeated in the Big East with an 85-69 victory over Villanova. Morris was 12-of-23 shooting, making 5 of 12 from beyond the arc. She had five assists and five steals for the Blue Demons (18-2, 8-0), who won their ninth consecutive game. ... Aari McDonald had nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 rebounds to help No. 18 Arizona beat Arizona State 59-53 in Tucson. Dominique McBryde's three-pointer with 3:05 to go sparked a 7-0 run for the Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) that ended at 52-42 with 1:36 to go. ... Ciara Duffy had 13 points and seven assists, and No. 24 South Dakota used a balanced scoring attack to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-25 in Vermillion, S.D., for its seventh consecutive victory. The Coyotes (18-2, 7-0) had won their previous six Summit League games by an average of nearly 35 points. The Mastodons (4-15, 0-6) shot 21% and missed all 16 of their three-point attempts.

Sports on 01/25/2020