Cabot parts ways with coach, then downs Bryant

CABOT -- Midway through his second season at Cabot, Chris Meseke is out as the Panthers boys basketball coach.

The school announced Meseke's departure in a news release Friday afternoon, just hours before Cabot's 59-47 victory over Bryant in a 6A-Central Conference game at Panther Arena.

In the news release, it was stated Meseke and Cabot agreed to mutually part ways.

"I would like to thank Coach Meseke for his service on behalf of the Cabot Panthers basketball program," Cabot Superintendent Tony Thurman said in the news release. "Coach Meseke and I have a different vision for the program going forward and we both agreed that it would be in the best interest of the program to move in a different direction. I wish him well in his future endeavors."

Meseke, 44, was in his second season with the Panthers and in his 23rd season of coaching overall.

Cabot had suspended Meseke on Monday for a personnel matter. The school district did not offer further comment on the matter in a news release Friday.

Meseke arrived in Cabot in 2018, replacing Jerry Bridges, who took the Panthers to their first Class 7A state championship in 2016.

Before Cabot, Meseke coached at Greenwood, Magnolia, Fountain Lake and Malvern. He led Malvern to the Class 4A state championship game in 2016, losing to Baptist Prep.

Assistant coach Logan Bailey will be in charge of the Panthers' program for the remainder of the season. He was installed as the program's interim coach earlier this week when Meseke was suspended. Mike Tucker, a former Cabot assistant coach, will assist Bailey.

Bailey is in his first season at Cabot after serving as an assistant coach at Bentonville West and at Lyon College, where he played college basketball.

When asked what his goal is for Cabot's program for the remainder of the season, Bailey said he and Tucker don't want to change too much for a program that has been a state championship contender in recent seasons.

"There's been a good foundation set," Bailey said. "We wouldn't be here without that foundation. We're not going to wreck the bus. We're going to try to steer it and keep it on the right path and get them through obstacles.

"It's their team more than anything. It's the kids' team. We're just there to guide them and help them along the journey. That's how we're going to treat it."

On Friday night, Cabot snapped a two-game losing streak by using a 34-20 second half after trailing 27-25 at halftime against the Hornets.

"It comes back to the kids and their heart," Bailey said. "They fought. It would have been easy for them to give in. But it speaks to their character and what type of kids they are and the coaching they've had over their entire years. They just don't quit. I'll go to war with these kids any day, simply based on that fact."

Seth Vance led the Panthers (13-5, 3-2 6A-Central) with 16 points. Jacob Hudson and Jackson Muse each had 15 points.

The Hornets (11-7, 3-2) were led by Treylon Payne, who scored 17 points. Camren Hunter finished with 16 points.

Cabot travels to Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday while Bryant hosts North Little Rock.

6A-CENTRAL GIRLS

CABOT 57, BRYANT 44

Shy Christopher scored 21 points to lead Cabot (16-2, 4-1 6A-Central) to a victory over Bryant (11-6, 3-2) at Panther Arena.

Izzy Arnold had 17 points for the Lady Panthers, while Kaitlyn Theobald added 12.

The Lady Panthers hit six three-pointers in Friday's victory.

Cabot used a 12-0 run in the second quarter to take a 24-13 lead with 1:26 left. The Lady Panthers led 26-18 at halftime and went into the fourth quarter with a 45-31 advantage.

Tierra Trotter led the Lady Hornets with 12 points. McKenzie Muse and Parris Atkins each had 11.

