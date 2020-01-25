Follow live: Arkansas hosts TCU in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Arkansas 28, TCU 23 - 2:46 left first half

Following the last break in the action, Jimmy Whitt added another score on a sweet pullup jumper following ballscreen from Jeantal Cylla. Adrio Bailey also got a layup to go. He has four points and two boards.

Whitt is up to eight points on 4 of 6 shooting after a semi-slow start. He will be at the line when play resumes. He was fouled attempting a midrange jumper on the left side of the floor.

Whitt and Desi Sills have combined for 18 of Arkansas' 28 points so far.

Arkansas 24, TCU 17 - 5:03 left first half

Arkansas is on a 6-0 run over the last 1:41 and has its largest lead of the day.

Jimmy Whitt and Desi Sills again providing the offense during the run. Whitt buried short jumpers from just outside the block on each side of the lane. Sills also added a really tough layup in transition.

Sills has a team-high 10 points. He scored just six total against Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Arkansas 18, TCU 17 - 7:45 left first half

Jimmy Whitt and Desi Sills provided scores for Arkansas between media timeouts. Whitt flashed at the top of the key and came up with a steal, finishing on the other end with a dunk for his first bucket.

Sills then added probably his best score so far, shot faking a couple of TCU defenders off their feet on the left wing then driving to the rim and finishing through contact from 6-11 Horned Frogs forward Kevin Samuel. Sills plays and attacks the rim as if he's 6-6 or 6-7. He's been very impressive.

Samuel is up to 11 points and six rebounds for TCU. Desmond Bane, the Frogs' leading scorer, is scoreless 12-plus minutes in.

Arkansas 14, TCU 11 - 11:50 left first half

Good defensive stretch for the Razorbacks there. TCU did not score between media timeouts, missed its only attempt and has committed three turnovers in the last 3-plus minutes.

Desi Sills is playing very well today. He's got a team-high six points, just hit his second 3 of the game and has two steals. He is a team-best plus-7 in his seven minutes. Great energy from him so far.

TCU 11, Arkansas 10 - 14:31 left first half

Jalen Harris and Desi Sills have scored eight of Arkansas' 10 points so far. Harris knocked down a 3 from the left wing, giving him 10 on the season, then cleaned up a Sills missed layup following a steal. He's got a team-high five.

Sills buried his first 3 of the game, too, a left-corner triple. He also has two steals since entering the game for Reggie Chaney less than two minutes in.

Adrio Bailey connected on a midrange jumper from the right short corner. He's knocked down at least one jumpshot in each of the last three games now.

Kevin Samuel, the 6-11 forward for TCU, has a game-high eight points on 4 of 4 shooting.

TCU 4, Arkansas 0 - 18:49 left first half

Not a great start for Reggie Chaney. He traveled on his first touch in the lane today, then missed a contested attempt in the lane. Eric Musselman calls for time and inserts Desi Sills for Chaney.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Jalen Harris, Reggie Chaney and Adrio Bailey.

Some pre-game news of note: sophomore guard Isaiah Joe will not play due to a knee injury. According to a release, Eric Musselman says Joe experienced knee inflammation following the Ole Miss game and reaggravated his knee late in the loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Chaney and Harris will join the starting lineup for the first time this season, and Desi Sills will come off the bench for the first time since Feb. 20, 2019 - a span of 26 games. This lineup has played just 8 offensive and defensive possession together this season, according to HoopLens analytics.

This will be Chaney's first start since Jan. 19, 2019 at Ole Miss. Harris started each game in 2018-19.

TCU's starters: Desmond Bane (6-6), RJ Nembhard (6-5), Kevin Samuel (6-11), Edric Dennis (6-3) and Diante Smith (6-7).

Bane is TCU's go-to offensive weapon, and he scored a game-high 27 points against the Red Raiders earlier this week in a home win. Bane has taken 25.5 percent of the Horned Frogs' shots when on the floor this season and is shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range - 49 percent in Big 12 play.

TCU is impressive defensively, too, and will challenge Arkansas on that end, especially without Joe. It holds a defensive efficiency rating of 92.3 for the season, which ranks 34th nationally, per KenPom. That mark is aided by a turnover rate of 23.5 percent. Bane leads the team in steal rate as well.

Samuel is the big man to keep an eye on. He ranks in the top 50 nationally in defensive rebound rate at 13.6 percent. Samuel has a pair of double-doubles in Big 12 play, and finished with 11 and 11 against Texas Tech.