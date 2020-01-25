Forrest Wood, Ranger Boats founder and former Arkansas Game and Fish Commission member, dies at age 87

Forrest L. Wood, of Flippin, founder of Ranger Boats and a former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, died Friday at age 87.

In 1968, Wood founded Ranger Boats, one of the most prestigious names in the boating industry.

Along with Ray Scott and the Bass Angler Sportsman Society, Forrest Wood and Ranger were synonymous with professional bass fishing for nearly 30 years. In 1996, Wood began a long association with Kentucky-based Operation Bass, which was renamed "FLW" in Wood’s honor.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee appointed Wood to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in 1998. During his tenure Wood was instrumental in securing a minimum flow current on the White River to preserve the river’s trout fishery. The commission honored Wood by naming its nature center for him in Jonesboro.

Wood is survived by his widow Nina Wood and daughters Brenda Hopper, Linda Daffron, Rhonda Layton and Donna Alexander.

Read tomorrow's Democrat-Gazette for full details.