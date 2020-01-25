Isaiah Joe to miss TCU game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe will not play Saturday against TCU due to an injury, according to a pre-game release.

“Isaiah had knee inflammation after the Ole Miss game," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said. "He reaggravated his knee late in the Mississippi State game. The decision was made today that it would be in Isaiah’s best interest to rest his knee for the TCU game.”

The sophomore from Fort Smith is second on the team and sixth in the SEC in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Since tying a career high with 34 points against the Rebels, Joe is 8 of 30 from 3-point range.

He tied a season low with five points Wednesday at Mississippi State on 2 of 13 from the floor.

The Razorbacks have used only two starting lineups this season. Musselman noted on Friday that a change in the lineup was a possibility.

Arkansas and TCU will tip off from Bud Walton Arena at 3 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.