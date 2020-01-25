Maumelle improves in 1-possession game

Maumelle's four losses entering Friday had all been one-possession games. The Hornets put one of those games in the victory column with a 70-67 victory over Little Rock Parkview in Maumelle.

Parkview tied the game with 5.6 seconds left on two free throws by Ryan Gordon. Maumelle Coach Michael Shook took a timeout, and the Hornets (13-4, 3-1 5A-Central) moved the ball past midcourt before calling another timeout with 1.8 seconds left.

The Hornets got the ball to Tre Flowers in the right corner, and he made a three-pointer as the game ended.

"We have four losses this season, and all of them have been one-possession games," Shook said. "I told them after the loss to Sylvan Hills on Tuesday we needed to start winning some of those games. And tonight we took care of it."

The Hornets fell behind 19-11 after the first quarter, but Maumelle got its offense going late in the second quarter.

With 3:59 left in the quarter, the Hornets fell even further behind when a field goal from Darius Miller give the Patriots (6-11, 1-3) a 32-20 lead. But the Hornets outscored Parkview 12-1 to end the quarter and trimmed the Patriots' lead to 33-32 at the half.

The teams battled back and forth after halftime, with the biggest lead for each team four points. The Hornets hit five of six free throws in the final 1:36 to grab a 52-49 lead after three quarters.

With 6:17 left in the fourth quarter, Parkview moved back ahead 53-52. The Patriots kept that lead until the 2:41 mark when a field goal by Carl Daughtery gave the Hornets a 60-59 lead.

Four free throws and an alley-oop dunk by Dreshaun Doyne put the Patriots ahead 66-61 lead with 1:07 left. The Hornets narrowed that lead to 66-65 with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

A free throw by Flowers increased the lead by one, but the Patriots tied the game on Gordon's free throws, which set up the dramatic finish by Flowers.

Shook was disappointed by the Hornets' inability to hit free throws throughout the game.

"If we had made more free throws, we wouldn't have to have depended on a last-second shot," he said.

The Hornets hit 31 of 40 free throws in the game.

Flowers had a game-high 18 points for the Hornets, while Taylin Banks added 14. Gordon led the Patriots with 16 points, while Jared Presley and Kelon Harris added 13 each.

5A-CENTRAL GIRLS

LR PARKVIEW 56,

MAUMELLE 53

The Lady Patriots, who started five freshmen, grabbed a lead in the first quarter and held off the Lady Hornets to grab the victory.

Parkview (4-6, 2-2 5A-Central) tied the game 52-52 with 2:11 left, then boosted that to 56-52 with 23.7 seconds left. Maumelle (5-13, 1-3) added a free throw with 16.8 seconds left, but could get no closer.

Ronniah Akins had 17 points to lead Maumelle while Tyra Robinson had 14 points for Parkview, followed by Jada Page with 11 and Jordyn Williams with 10.

