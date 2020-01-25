Muddy good time

HOT SPRINGS -- A night of rainfall played a role on opening day at Oaklawn.

Mike McCarty's Gold Street ran his streak of victories on wet tracks to three with his 23/4-length victory in the $150,000, 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes in 1:39.63 before an estimated crowd of 20,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Friday.

With his wire-to-wire win on the muddy racetrack in his first race beyond 6 furlongs, Gold Street -- trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Martin Garcia at 10-1 in the field of nine -- picked up 10 of 17 available Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

"The racetrack played to his style," Asmussen said.

"To win a big race like this is special," Garcia said. "It's really big for me. This horse, he could go to the Kentucky Derby. I mean, it was his first time going two turns, and he did it easy."

Three Technique, the 2-1 favorite, finished second, 23/4 lengths ahead of Shoplifted. Silver Prospector was fourth.

Second through fourth earned 4, 2 and 1 Derby points, respectively.

Gold Street, by Street Boss, took the initial lead out of the gate and ran through the first quarter-mile in 24.08, a length ahead of Lynn's Map. Three Technique, ridden by Irad Ortiz and trained by Jeremiah Englehart, was fourth, 31/2 lengths off the lead.

The leader passed the half in 48.96, a pace slow enough to strengthen his hold. Lynn's Map, ridden at 6-1 by Miguel Mena and trained by Mark Casse, remained in second. Shoplifted, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione and trained by Asmussen, was third, 2 lengths off the lead and a head in front of Three Technique. Silver Prospector, ridden by Ricardo Santana and another of the four entrants from Asmussen's barn, was in last, 63/4 lengths behind Gold Street.

"I was very surprised by how easy [Gold Street] went into the first turn," Asmussen said. "He obviously took advantage of that and won the race."

As the field ran through three-quarters near the head of the stretch behind Gold Street's pace in 1:13.72, 51/4 lengths separated first from last. Among the jumble, Three Technique appeared to have momentum on his side.

"He looked like he was going to make a move and finish it off, but the other horse cleared down the lane," Englehart said. "He was able to save some ground, but for me, I thought this was a good stepping stone to where we want to be. You want to win every race, but there's a bigger goal."

Three Technique, a son of Mr. Speaker owned by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, reached the stretch in second but had begun to lose ground as Gold Street led by 21/2 lengths. Silver Prospector was the only entrant on the move, entering the stretch in fourth, but he would gain no further ground.

"The track was not good for [Three Technique], but he ran good," Ortiz said. "I think he is set up for the next one. He feels good. We're pretty happy."

"The track was playing really weird," Santana said. "This track, today, it was no good for my horse. He was not used to it."

Gold Street gradually opened ground on Shoplifted, who, along with Silver Prospector, began the Smarty Jones with 10 Derby points in hand. Shoplifted earned his with a victory in the $400,000 Springboard Mile for 2-year-olds at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Dec. 15, and Silver Prospector got his with a victory in the Grade II, 11/16-mile Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs on Nov. 30.

"Shoplifted looked like he got a little intimidated when I looked back at him at the head of the stretch," Asmussen said. "He looked like he had a shot, but he needs to drop his head and go forward."

Gold Street won the Sugar Bowl Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Dec. 21 in his last start before Friday. Consequently, he joins Dwight Pruett's Gray Attempt as the second consecutive Sugar Bowl winner to win the Smarty Jones.

The Smarty Jones was Three Technique's first start since Nov. 20. Englehart said Oaklawn's Southwest Stakes, scheduled for Feb. 17, is a candidate for his next race.

"This is still real early," Englehart said. "I think two of three remaining [Derby qualifying races at Oaklawn] might be ideal, but I think he might be better to do another one right now, and then, judging how he does there, wait for the Arkansas Derby."

With Smarty Jones results included, Shoplifted is fourth with 12 points on the current Derby qualifying list. Silver Prospector is sixth with 11, and Gold Street 12th with 10.

Asmussen has yet to train a Kentucky Derby winner, which he says bothers him.

"Hell yes, it upsets me," Asmussen said. "I'm upset about all the losers we had today. I'm not good at it, but we're not done yet."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Martin Garcia

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Horses race down the back stretch during the fifth race, which was won by Lewys Vaporizer and jockey Joe Talamo.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Bugler Chris Holt signals the start of the final race of the day Friday at Oaklawn.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Fans watch the horses along the back stretch of the fourth race.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Monroe Hardeman (right) of Columbus and Donald Martin of Hot Springs look over a racing form.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Greg Goforth of Bentonville reads his racing form while getting his boots shined by Megan Ahrens.

