Police arrest suspect in robbery of 78-year-old woman outside west Little Rock store

Police have arrested a man accused of pushing a 78-year-old woman to the ground and robbing her outside a Sam's Club earlier this month.

Joseph Powell, 34, was arrested Saturday morning on a robbery charge, said Little Rock Police Officer Eric Barnes, an agency spokesman.

The woman was pushed to the ground and had her purse stolen the afternoon of Jan. 13 outside the Sam's Club at 900 S. Bowman Road in west Little Rock, according to police.

The accuser told police she was outside the store when she noticed a man walking behind her. When she got to her vehicle and opened the door, he attacked her and stole her purse, police said.

Powell ran to a Chevrolet S-10, got into the passenger seat and fled the scene, according to police.