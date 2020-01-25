Sections
2 women killed, toddler shot at Little Rock home, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:37 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police work at the scene of a double homicide in Little Rock on Saturday. ( Thomas Metthe)

Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home early Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home at 3110 S. Ringo Street just before 1:40 a.m. on an “unknown trouble” call, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Police found three shooting victims inside the home, two women who were dead and a toddler who was shot in the upper body, he said.

The boy was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition, police said. A teenage girl who was inside the home at the time was uninjured.

Investigators believe the homicides were the result of a domestic disturbance and was an isolated incident, according to Barnes.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but didn’t immediately release the person’s name. This is the fourth and fifth homicide of the year, Barnes said.

This story was originally published at 8:39 a.m.

