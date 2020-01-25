Harrison rolls to 20th consecutive win

GENTRY -- Harrison and Gentry continued in opposite directions Friday night.

Marion Groberg scored 13 points while Mariah Hudson and Caroline Cecil added 10 each to lead Harrison to a 55-25 victory over Gentry in 4A-1 Conference play. The victory was the 20th consecutive for Harrison (20-1, 6-0), which hasn't lost since its season-opener against Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo. The loss was the sixth consecutive for Gentry (15-6, 1-6), which trailed 21-9 after one quarter and 39-13 at halftime.

The long bus ride down from the hills didn't bother Harrison, which turned aggressive defensive play into points in the first quarter. Harrison began to pile up points inside with precision passing and movements toward the basket. Harrison used a different approach while continuing to pull away in the second quarter.

Four different players made 3-pointers, beginning with Kenzie Parker and Marian Hudson, who made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by the Lady Goblins. Parker turned a steal into a layup before Caroline Cecil and Sydney Shrum contributed 3-pointers for Harrison, which outscored Gentry 18-4 in the second quarter.

"We're so used to that bus ride the girls have built an immunity to it," Harrison coach Doug Young said. "We came out with a lot of intensity and our defense was excellent. We got after it then kind of had a little (scoring) spurt there in the second quarter to really stretch it out."

Ariel Nix had 11 for Gentry, which was held under 10 points for each quarter. Nine players scored for Harrison, which played many of its reserves in the second half that included a running clock because of the sportsmanship rule.

Harrison's victory set up a big conference game on Tuesday at Pea Ridge, which had a 15-4 overall record heading into Friday's game at Berryville.

Harrison;21;18;11;5;--;55

Gentry;9;4;8;4;--;25

Harrison (20-1, 6-0): Groberg 13, Cecil 10, Hudson 10, Parker 7, Shrum 3, Oleson 3, Bell 4, Gilliam 2, Salmon 3.

Gentry (15-6, 1-6): Nix 11, Toland 5, Ellis 3, Reding 2, Welch 1, Fowler 2, Brannon 1.

BOYS

HARRISON 62, GENTRY 51

Ethan Edwards scored 20 points to lead Harrison past Gentry.

Ben Elliott and Logan Plumblee added 16 points each for the Goblins, who began to pull away after hitting three 3-pointers late in the third quarter. Elliott opened the fourth quarter with a steal and a layup then drove again for a basket to give Harrison a 58-44 lead.

Cory Hockenberry scored 15 points for Gentry, which got to within three but no closer in the fourth quarter against the Goblins.

Harrison;11;14;18;19;--;51

Gentry;16;6;16;13;--;62

Harrison (10-12, 3-3): Edwards 20, Elliott 16, Plumlee 16, Stone 3, James 2, Crenwelge 2, Bonds 2.

Gentry (13-8, 0-7): Hockenberry 15, Bates 14, Magana 10, Sheets 7, Wilkenson 3, Jackson 2.

Dardanelle 53, Subiaco Academy 44

Blake Chambers and Chris Martin scored 16 points each to lead the Sand Lizards to a 4A-4 Conference win Thursday night.

Matthew Kremmers led all scorers with 21 points for Subiaco Academy.

Preps Sports on 01/25/2020