Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks

LEE'S LOCK Emboldened in the ninth

BEST BET Town Champ in the second

LONG SHOT Feathered Indian in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

NO FUNNY BIZ** was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptively good second-place finish at Churchill, and he is reunited with veteran rider Jon Court. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN finished two positions behind the top selection at Churchill, but he has worked smartly since arriving at Oaklawn. He won from the rail last winter over this track. ENDER won two of his last three races at Remington, including his last at a slightly higher class level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 No Funny Biz Court Hawley 3-1

2 Earnednevergiven Garcia Vance 6-1

4 Ender Quinonez Loy 6-1

1a Icatiro Mojica Diodoro 5-2

5 You're Killin Me Canchari Cox 8-1

8 Always Vazquez Villafranco 4-1

1 Riker Mojica McKnight 5-2

7 Coach Adams Elliott Compton 15-1

3 Whenthedovescry WDe La Cruz Stuart 10-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

TOWN CHAMP*** finished second at Churchill in his return from a long layoff, and his subsequent works are sharp. The Steve Asmussen trainee is the one to catch. AGGRESSIVITY was beaten only a neck at Del Mar, and the beaten odds-on favorite is a big danger for winning trainer John Sadler. REELFOOT finished third in a similar spot at Churchill, and he has recorded two bullet works since arriving in Hot Springs.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Town Champ Santana Asmussen 9-2

2 Aggressivity Vazquez Sadler 5-1

1 Reelfoot Mojica Diodoro 10-1

6 Trashtalkinyankee Baze Van Berg 4-1

7 Jerry's Got Aces Birzer Von Hemel 6-1

9 Not Fade Away Talamo Cox 7-2

4 Corrana En Limen Eramia Diodoro 10-1

5 Proud Nation Hill Catalano 8-1

3 Greater Cairo Cannon Moquett 15-1

10 Good Sugar Lara Haran 20-1

3 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

LEROY*** defeated stronger $32,000 sprinters at Santa Anita, and he is back sprinting after a competitive two-turn finish at Del Mar. FUTILE was a game winner at this price in March at Oaklawn, and he is dropping to win after three swift local breezes. DRENA'S STAR is dropping to the lowest price of his career for top connections. He is exceptionally quick and may lead past every pole.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Leroy Baze Sadler 2-1

5 Futile Borel Borel 10-1

2 Drena's Star Talamo Amoss 9-2

4 Senor Jobim Santana Asmussen 7-2

7 St. Louie Guy Birzer Martin 15-1

3 Here's Carlos Elliott Vance 6-1

1 Louden's Gray WDe La Cruz Loy 8-1

6 P R Radio Star Loveberry Swearingen 8-1

9 Sing Him a Song FDe La Cruz Puhl 20-1

4 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

BULLION** faded after pressing a rapid pace when making his return from a layoff at Fair Grounds. He was a 9-length maiden winner last spring at Santa Anita and may show marked improvement with a kinder rating. VICTORY ELEMENT exits a fast maiden-claiming victory at Churchill, and he is a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new trainer Steve Hobby. NOLA WIN followed a clear maiden win at Churchill with a competitive fourth-place finish, and horses claimed by trainer Broberg typically improve.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Bullion Santana Asmussen 3-1

2 Victory Element Rocco Hobby 6-1

9 Nola Win Cannon Broberg 7-2

4 Aqwaam Mojica Diodoro 15-1

7 Alex's Strike Hill Catalano 9-2

6 Dubnation Baze D'Amato 8-1

13 Michael T FDe La Cruz Divito 8-1

10 Attain Success WDe La Cruz Anderson 15-1

3 Miracle Hill Talamo Moquett 12-1

1 Goose Drank Wine Lara Matthews 20-1

5 Cat's American Pie Quinonez Gladd 15-1

14 Jimmy At Last FDe La Cruz Divito 6-1

12 Sonic Jet Thompson Ashauer 20-1

8 Belmont Hills Eramia Robideaux 20-1

6 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

FEATHERED INDIAN** is an unraced gelding with several fast works for a stable that wins with first-timers, and he is bred to be a fast horse. TWILIGHT FANTASY set an exceptionally fast pace before tiring in a deceptive debut at Fair Grounds, and the winner of the race (Digital) came back and finished second in a fast allowance race. KOWALSKI has not raced since finishing fourth in an unusually strong maiden race at Saratoga, and he has been working like a colt ready to contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Feathered Indian Mojica Diodoro 9-2

12 Twilight Fantasy Garcia Sharp 8-1

5 Kowalski Talamo Lukas 6-1

7 Approved Hill Catalano 4-1

14 Liam's Pride Garcia O'Neill 9-2

3 Dust Devil Santana Asmussen 5-1

1 No Shirt No Shoes Birzer Anderson 8-1

13 Seattle Sea Devil Geroux Cox 4-1

6 We're Still Here Bridgmohan Barkley 10-1

10 Dreamonmebaby Lanerie Hartman 10-1

9 Background Baze Puhich 12-1

8 Warrior's Map Thompson Jones 20-1

2 Kickin' Kirby Borel Zito 15-1

4 Baba Lou FDe La Cruz Bahena 20-1

9 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

EMBOLDENED**** has not raced since May, but he has raced competitively in graded stake races. Trainer Brad Cox typically brings his runners back fit and ready. CREATIVE INSTINCT is unbeaten in three races at this standard sprint distance, and the Peter Miller trainee appears to be the controlling speed. RUBY TRUST exits a competitive third-place turf-sprint stake finish at Fair Grounds, and a case can be made she is more effective on dirt.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Emboldened Talamo Cox 9-5

3 Creative Instinct Baze Miller 6-1

6 Ruby Trust Hill Ortiz 5-1

10 Lady of Luxury Lanerie Jones 9-2

9 Heavens Whisper Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

7 Hoptown Honey WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

4 Georgia's Reward Santana Moquett 15-1

12 What a Fox Mojica Diodoro 8-1

8 Dutch Treat Garcia Van Meter 20-1

2 Hawt Mess FDe La Cruz Puhl 30-1

5 Storm Traffic Richard Durham 20-1

11 Broadway County Quinonez Espiritu 30-1

Sports on 01/25/2020