2 women, teenage girl victims of road crashes

Authorities reported last week that at least three people died as the result accidents on roadways in the state.

A 74-year-old woman died in a wreck Thursday morning that injured three others, including two children, the Arkansas State Police said.

Alice Dunn of Helena-West Helena was driving a Mercury Cougar east on U.S. 49 when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a state police crash report.

The Cougar then struck an Isuzu Trooper traveling west, injuring its 56-year-old driver and two children riding inside, the report said.

Troopers said it was raining at the time of the wreck.

A Little Rock woman died last weekend, according to the Pulaski County coroner, succumbing to injuries suffered in a wreck about two weeks earlier.

According to a state police report, Daryla Gillam, 51, was driving a BMW west about 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 on Denny Road west of Waldenwood Road when her vehicle veered off the road.

The BMW went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Gillam was taken to Baptist Medical Center, and Pulaski County coroner Gerone Hobbs said she died Jan. 18.

Rain was falling at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck in north Arkansas, authorities said.

The girl was driving a Nissan west on Arkansas 66 about 12:30 p.m. near Timbo in Stone County when the vehicle crossed the centerline, a state police report said. The Nissan then struck an eastbound Ford.

The young driver suffered fatal injuries.

Her name was not released.

The Ford's 43-year-old driver was listed as injured, though the report didn't detail the extent of the injuries.

The weather was cloudy and the highway was wet at the time of the crash, police wrote.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Nissan to cross the centerline.

State Desk on 01/26/2020