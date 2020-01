The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 306 S Cross St., commercial, Charlotte Martin, 12:20 a.m. Jan. 17, 2020, property value unknown.

72202

• 1514 S. Battery St., residential, Julena Johnson-Ingram, 8:45 a.m. Jan. 17, 2020, property valued at $640.

72204

• 4305 W. 25th St., residential, Douglas Murphy, 5 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020, property valued at $1,250.

• 104 Greencrest Drive, residential, Ginger Rogers, 12:45 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020, property valued at $650.

• 1600 S. Elm St., residential, Earlene Williams, noon Jan. 19, 2020, property valued at $1,065.

• 4304 W. 23rd road, residential, Shavarski Tatum, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 2020, property valued at $150.

• 10801 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Edward Goodwin Jr., 6:35 a.m. Jan. 21, 2020, property valued at $300.

72205

• 507 Ridgeway Drive, residential, Sara Lemoir, 5 a.m. Jan. 17, 2020, property value unknown.

• 5120 W. Markham St., residential, Owen Nuske, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020, property valued at $1, 270.

• 1417 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Emily Calhoun, 7:18 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020, property value unknown.

72206

• 2503 S. Gaines St., commercial, Gerry Issioffia, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 16, 2020, property valued at $2,000.

• 1200 W. 37th St., residential, Pierre Flowers, 2 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, property valued at $1,974.

72207

• 7111 Indiana Ave., residential, Kenytra Rodgers, 1:20 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020, property valued at $800.

72209

• 11 Mablevale Plaza Lane, commercial, Arianna Tomayo, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020, property valued at $1,290.

• 11125 Chicot Road, residential, Derrick Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, property valued at $1,151.

• 6600 Lancaster Road, residential, Eugene Hampton, 3 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property valued at $800.

• 9 Sandbridge Drive, residential, Voucaleng Sok, 3 p.m. Jan. 19, 2020, property valued at $500.

• 5204 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, Lisa Nixon, 6 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020, property valued at $1,001.

• 4320 Pine Cone Drive, residential, Janice Marsh, 7 a.m. Jan. 21, 2020, property valued at $6,077.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Gertrude Tate, 9:08 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020, property valued at $270.

• 6806 W. Wakefield Drive, residential, Tammy Howard, 9 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020, property valued at $900.

72210

• 67 Westfield Loop, residential, Mary Gordan, 4:04 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020, property value unknown.

• 40 Nandina Cir., residential, Candice Early, 6:51 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020, property valued at $2,000.

72211

• 501 Napa Valley Drive, residential, Nancy Rosen, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020, property valued at $31.

• 12600 Chenal Pkwy, commercial, Tiffney Gazaway, 12:48 a.m. Jan. 16, 2020, property valued at $3,500.

• 1100 S. Bowman Road, commercial, James Telford, 2:46 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020, property value unknown.

• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residential, LaShana Johnson, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020, property valued at $1,801.

72227

• 1400 Old Forge Drive, residential, Tyranny Boswell, 12:55 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020, property value unknown.

