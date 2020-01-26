Cranky Kyrgios survives marathon match

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios rests in his chair after defeating Russia’s Karen Khachanov in five sets in their third round singles match at the Australian Open on Saturday. (AP/Lee Jin-man)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nick Kyrgios put aside a bloody hand, a hamstring issue, a tiff with the chair umpire and a resilient opponent who saved a pair of match points.

When the Australian Open third-round thriller ended after about 41/2 hours Saturday, Kyrgios dropped to his back behind the baseline. Guess what's next for the home-crowd favorite? A much-anticipated matchup with a familiar, but decidedly not friendly, foe: No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios eventually got past No. 16 Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8) with the help of 33 aces and what sounded like an entire country of supporters in the stands.

"This is just epic, man," Kyrgios said. "Like, I don't even know what's going on."

Kyrgios initially was a point from winning at 6-5 in the third-set tiebreaker, then again an hour later at 8-7 in the fourth-set tiebreaker, but he needed yet another hour to pull out the victory when Khachanov pushed a backhand wide.

"I was losing it mentally, a little bit," Kyrgios said. "I thought I was going to lose, honestly."

Along the way, he hit a dive-and-roll backhand, scraped his knuckles and, after wiping the blood, was warned for a time violation. That set off Kyrgios, who explained why play was delayed and said to the chair umpire, "Are you stupid? Well, take it back then."

There are sure to be more fireworks Monday during the eighth edition of Nadal vs. Kyrgios. Even so, Kyrgios tried to downplay the animosity Saturday, saying: "Whatever happens between us, he's an amazing player. Arguably, he's the greatest of all-time."

So far, Nadal holds a 4-3 head-to-head edge, including a contentious win in their last meeting, at Wimbledon last July.

Nadal was not thrilled that Kyrgios hit a ball right at him in that match. Kyrgios took a different sort of shot at Nadal from afar the other day in Melbourne, mimicking the 33-year-old Spaniard's series of mannerisms before he hits a serve.

"It's clear, of course, that when he does stuff that in my opinion is not good, I don't like [it]. When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour bigger, not smaller. So the players who make the tour bigger are important for the tour," Nadal said. "When he's ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, [he] is one of these guys. When he's doing the other stuff, of course I don't like [it]."

Here's what Nadal loved Saturday: The way he stepped things up during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 27th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta that required fewer than 100 minutes.

"I needed to improve," Nadal said, "and I improved."

His down-the-line lefty forehand was perfectly on-target and "impossible to read," Carreno Busta explained.

He won 52 of 62 points on his serve.

He never offered his opponent a break chance.

He finished with a total of merely seven unforced errors among the match's 125 total points -- and six times as many winners at 42.

"My best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt," Nadal said. "Big difference between today and the previous days."

Against "this Rafa," Carreno Busta said, "you feel a little powerless."

"When he plays that comfortably," Carreno Busta said, "there's nothing you can do."

Nadal won the Australian Open back in 2009 and has been the runner-up four times since, including a year ago against Novak Djokovic.

It's Nadal's least successful major tournament: The 33-year-old Spaniard owns 12 trophies from the French Open, four from the U.S. Open and two from Wimbledon.

He's said he is not focused on whether he gets one more by the end of these two weeks to pull even with Federer at 20 majors -- or where he ends up in the final count (Djokovic is third on the list with 16 at the moment.)

Likewise, Roger Federer says he figures he knows both of those rivals will overtake him in the Slam standings at some point.

For now, Nadal is tracking his progress on a match-by-match basis.

Later, Milos Raonic became the first man through to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Marin Cilic. The Canadian player had 21 aces over the first two sets and 35 overall, including on match point.

Raonic has not dropped a set through four matches so far this tournament, including a third-round win over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Raonic faced two sets points in the 10th game of the third set against Cilic but saved them both with aces.

Cilic had two tough five-setters in each of his last two matches.

"I haven't gotten to do this much over the last two years, so it means a lot to me," Raonic said.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the first women's player to advance to the Open quarterfinals. She rallied from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 over Maria Sakkari.

Kvitova lost last year's final at Melbourne Park to Naomi Osaka.

Sofia Kenin also advanced into the quarterfinals, eliminating the run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

The No. 14-seeded Kenin got early service breaks in all three sets, including the first game of the match against Gauff, who took out Osaka in the third round and seven-time major winner Venus Williams in the first.

Sports on 01/26/2020