In-state 2022 recruits hold promise

Arkansas usually produces five to seven SEC-caliber football prospects a year, but the 2022 class looks to have a chance to be an above average crop.

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has extended a scholarship offer to sophomore offensive lineman E'Marion Harris, 6-6, 310 pounds, of Joe T. Robinson. He also has offers from Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.

Chas Nimrod highlights arkansasonline.com/0126nimrod

Sophomore prospects in the state who had offers from former coach Chad Morris are West Memphis quarterback Tevin Carter, 6-3, 230; Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-1, 198; and Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300.

Carter has offers from Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Baylor, Michigan, Texas A&M and others. Chamblee has offers from Missouri, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Kansas, Tennessee, TCU and Southern Mississippi.

Jointer suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the second game of this season, which likely curbed his additional offers.

Bentonville sophomore receiver Chas Nimrod, 6-2, 170, is one to keep an eye on going forward. He has the speed and acceleration to grab the attention of college recruiters.

He received his first scholarship offer from Memphis on Thursday, and the Tigers won't be the last. He recorded 16 receptions for 376 yards, 4 touchdowns and had 1 carry for a 26-yard touchdown while seeing limited early season action because of an injury. Nimrod broke his wrist during 7-on-7 competition in the summer.

"Truthfully, before that he was kind of dominating the games and this was before playing a varsity snap," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said.

He also returned 11 kickoffs for 355 yards, a 32.2 yard return average, and 1 touchdown.

"Once we got into conference play, he started to become more and more of a threat for us," Grant said. "He's obviously a deep threat and kickoff return guy. Once we got into Week 8, 9 and 10 and the playoffs, he was obviously a dangerous threat where people were paying more and more attention to him, which was helping us with some of the other guys.

"I think he has a chance to be one of the top receivers in the state. He runs really well. A natural route runner. Good hands."

Nimrod, who has lived in Northwest Arkansas since the second grade, was born in Indianapolis. He lived in Branson, Mo., prior to his move to Arkansas. He grew up fond of Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Texas.

Nimrod's athleticism translates well to track and field. He had a best of 20-01/2 feet in the long jump, 43-101/2 in the triple jump, 11.35 seconds in the 100 meters, and 22.81 in the 200 as a freshman.

There's a good chance he adds height in the next few years. His father is 6-6 while his mother stands 5-10.

Camden Fairview offensive lineman Timothy Dawn, 6-5, 280, is another promising sophomore. He has an offer from Kansas, and Oklahoma is expected to visit the school Monday. Pittman recently made contact with Cardinals Coach Jake Mondren about Dawn.

Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon received an offer from SMU in the spring of his freshman year.

Himon, 5-9, 180, rushed 128 times for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns, and caught 47 passes for 738 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Class 5A state champions. He recorded 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Arkansas camp two summers ago.

Joe T. Robinson running back Daryl Searcy Jr., 6-0, 196, is another to watch in the next two years. He has an early offer from Arkansas State University.

There will be several others in the class who emerge over the next two years.

Sports on 01/26/2020