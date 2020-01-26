• Kiahna Hawkins, 30, a North Las Vegas, Nev., woman who told officers that she shot a gun in self-defense at spirits who attacked her roommate, Andre Smith, was sentenced to 11-28 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to Smith's murder.

• Kim Dong-woo, an official from the Fire Department in Donghae, South Korea, said four people were killed and five others were injured in an explosion in the coastal city motel where some guests in one room were using a gas stove to grill meat.

• Charlie Chapman Jr., 41, was arrested after he pointed a laser pointer toward four planes and a sheriff's helicopter at Sarasota Bradenton Airport in Florida, injuring one pilot, according to the Manatee County sheriff's office.

• Michael Valva, 40, a New York City police officer, and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, 42, were charged with second-degree murder after they left the officer's 8-year-old son in a garage overnight in freezing weather and then did nothing to help him as he died of hypothermia, prosecutors said.

• Kendric Reed, 21, a corrections deputy with the Iberia Parish sheriff's office in Louisiana, who investigators said arranged with an inmate for illegal contraband to get into the parish jail in exchange for money, has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office and criminal conspiracy.

• Joseph Isaac, 54, a Houston man whose company was in charge of a rebate campaign by Dr Pepper that paid customers who returned bottle caps and paid vendors who agreed to switch to Dr Pepper products, was sentenced to five years on probation for pocketing more than $1 million in rebate money.

• Angela Williams, a physician from Florissant, Mo., pleaded guilty to a felony charge of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone by writing prescriptions for pain pills and then posing as patients to pick up the drugs for her own use.

• Kayla Jean Fryer, 23, was arrested in Florence, Ala., and charged with hindering the apprehension of an escaped inmate after authorities said she was found with Xavier Armstead, who had fled from his work-release job site.

• Tonya Anderson, a state senator from Lithonia, Ga., filed a bill to block hair-based discrimination at work, school and for people seeking housing, protecting those who have "braids, locs, twists, or other textured hairdressing historically associated with an individual's race."

A Section on 01/26/2020