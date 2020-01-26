Kentucky outlasts Texas Tech in OT

Kentucky’s Nick Richards (left) loses control of the ball as he is fouled by Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar during the second half of the No. 15 Wildcats’ 76-74 overtime victory over the No. 18 Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. (AP/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, including the game-deciding free throws with 10 seconds left, and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game Saturday featuring two ranked teams.

Richards scored the first five points in overtime for the Wildcats (15-4), who blew a 10-point lead in the second half and went the final six minutes of regulation without a field goal.

Texas Tech (12-7), which had won 54 consecutive non-conference home games since December 2013, had one last possession. But Davide Moretti was stripped by Ashton Hagans when starting a drive in the lane.

Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for the Wildcats, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer from half court that put them up 36-34 at halftime.

Kyler Edwards had 18 points for the Red Raiders, while Moretti had 15 and Terrence Shannon 12.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 72, FLORIDA 61

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece and Baylor extended its winning steak to 16 games with a victory over Florida.

Baylor gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daylong series.

The Bears (17-1) overcame an eight-point deficit early and led by 19 points in the second half before Florida mounted a minor rally. The Gators (12-7) had a chance to pull within 10 with a little more than seven minutes to play, but they missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones.

Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and eight assists.

NO. 3 KANSAS 74,

TENNESSEE 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee.

Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned five for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.

After Azubuike went to the bench with two fouls early, Yves Pons hit consecutive three-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. Kansas answered when Azubuike checked back in, stringing together a 12-0 run en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Azubuike finished with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points, and Jordan Bowden knocked down 3 three-pointers and finished with 19 points after a scoreless first half.

NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 74,

MISSOURI 51

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and West Virginia (16-3) broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half to beat cold-shooting Missouri.

West Virginia's Bob Huggins earned his 876th win, tying Adolph Rupp for seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.

Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri (9-10).

NO. 16 AUBURN 80,

IOWA STATE 76

AUBURN, Ala. -- Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty had 18 and Auburn held off Iowa State.

Okoro had 10 consecutive points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row.

Okoro, a true freshman, hit two free throws with nine seconds left to seal it.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 73,

TEXAS A&M 62

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M.

The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents.

The Cowboys (10-9) led 34-26 at halftime, in boosting their lead over the Aggies (9-9) right before the break thanks to a dunk and jump shot, both by Likekele, over the final 46 seconds.

Three players scored 11 points each to lead the Aggies: Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Quenton Jackson.

LSU 69, TEXAS 67

AUSTIN, Texas -- Trendon Watford scored 22 points and LSU survived a furious second-half rally by Texas to earn a victory, the eighth in a row for the surging Tigers.

Watford's tough layup put the Tigers up 62-60 before Skylar Mays made two free throws with 49 seconds left. Watford made two more with 16 seconds to play to all but seal the victory.

Texas (12-7), which had lost by 38 at West Virginia on Monday night, trailed by 16 early in the second half, then mounted a desperate comeback to take the lead 60-58 on a basket by Jericho Sims with just over four minutes left.

Andrew Jones, who returned full time this season after missing most of the last two seasons after being diagnosed with leukemia, scored 20 points for the Longhorns. He had 12 in the second-half burst that snatched the lead, but also had a key turnover that allowed LSU (15-4) to tie it at 60-all on a basket by Darius Days.

Jericho Sims scored 14 for Texas on 7-of-9 shooting but didn't score again after giving the Longhorns the lead.

OKLAHOMA 63,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 62

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Brady Manek scored 18 points and Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State.

Alondes Williams added a career-high 13 points for the Sooners (13-6) in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for Mississippi State (12-7). Season scoring leader Reggie Perry scored just seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. With the Bulldogs trailing by a point, Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn't get another shot off.

Perry was called for a technical foul and picked up his third personal with 12:47 left in the first half. Oklahoma took advantage for a while and led by 15 before Mississippi State rallied with Perry on the bench. The Sooners held on to lead 38-30 at the break.

ALABAMA 77,

KANSAS STATE 74

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kira Lewis Jr. scored 26 points and Alabama defeated Kansas State.

A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half extended the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats responded with a 15-2 run eventually cut the deficit to one.

Lewis made back-to-back baskets on the next two Alabama possessions, and Alabama never relinquished the lead.

SEC MEN

OLE MISS 70, GEORGIA 60

ATHENS, Ga. -- Breein Tyree scored 20 points and helped Ole Miss end its six-game losing streak.

Tyree recorded his tenth game of 20-plus points and made a series of big plays late in the second half. He converted a three-point play and drove between two Georgia defenders for an uncontested fast-break layup to give the Rebels a 61-53 lead with 4:06 left.

Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5) also got 16 points from Khadim Sy and 14 points from K.J. Buffen.

Georgia (11-8, 1-5) was led by Jordan Harris with 15 points and a season-high eight rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 13 and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 points.

SOUTH CAROLINA 90,

VANDERBILT 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Justin Minaya had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a victory over Vanderbilt, the Commodores' SEC-record-tying 24th consecutive conference loss.

Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6) matched the league's basketball mark for consecutive losses set by Sewanee from 1938-1940.

South Carolina (11-8, 3-3) picked up 14 points from AJ Lawson.

