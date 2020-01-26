Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Libyan oil losses put at $43M a day

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:00 a.m.

CAIRO — The closure of Libya’s major oil fields and production facilities has resulted in losses of more than $255 million in the six-day period ending Thursday, the country’s national oil company said Saturday.

The closures came when powerful tribal groups loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter this month seized several large export terminals along the eastern coast as well as southern oil fields. Hifter controls those areas of the country.

The moves were meant to challenge Hifter’s adversaries in the west, the U.N.-backed, but weak rival government that controls the capital, Tripoli.

The National Oil Corp., which dominates Libya’s critical oil industry, said its assessment showed that “the illegal shut down of its facilities has resulted in losses of nearly 256.5 million USD until January 23.”

It put the average daily loses at $42.8 million.

It said oil production has fallen from over 1.2 million barrels a day before the declaration of force majeure on Jan. 18 to 320,154 barrels a day. The sudden disruptive event meant the oil corporation would be unable to fulfill international contracts.

Print Headline: Libyan oil losses put at $43M a day

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT