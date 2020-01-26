Man's death in NLR ruled homicide

The death of a man whose body was found after a fire in North Little Rock this month has been determined to be a homicide, authorities said Saturday.

The North Little Rock Police Department said the body of 32-year-old Joshua Dylan Watson was found after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house at 17 Quillen Ave. on Jan. 18. Crews were called to the home before 2 a.m. and found it "fully engulfed in flames," according to a police news release.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2020homicides]

Watson's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where investigators determined that the death was a homicide.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released, nor did police release any information on a suspect.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact authorities, noting that the North Little Rock agency is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Metro on 01/26/2020