Man sentenced in child-porn case

FORT SMITH -- A Shelton, Wash., man was sentenced Friday in Fayetteville on two charges related to child pornography.

Kyle Paul Vance, 24, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison without the possibility of parole and 15 years of supervised release on one count of enticing a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. A $9,800 fine with interest waived was also imposed by U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, according to the sentencing minute sheet.

Court records state that on Jan. 12, 2018, a father went to the Gravette Police Department to report that someone, later identified as Vance, used Facebook Messenger to solicit sexually explicit images of his 9-year-old daughter, according to a news release. The investigation was turned over to the FBI, after which a search warrant for Vance's Facebook records was obtained.

It was through this that law enforcement authorities found a conversation in which Vance solicited multiple sexually explicit images from the girl.

Afterward, the FBI executed a search warrant on Vance's Washington residence, the news release states. Vance admitted during an interview with agents to engaging in online conversations with minors and receiving nude images of underage girls.

Vance was indicted on three charges June 26, 2019, according to court records. He was charged with enticing a minor to produce child pornography, transfer of obscene images in interstate commerce to a minor and receipt of child pornography. Vance pleaded innocent to the charges during his arraignment July 3.

A motion to dismiss the transfer count was filed by the federal government Sept. 26.

An order granting that motion was signed by Brooks on Sept. 30.

Vance was found guilty of the two charges by a jury in Fayetteville in October, Fowlkes' news release states. The case was investigated by the Gravette Police Department and the FBI, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carly Marshall and Dustin Roberts prosecuted it.

State Desk on 01/26/2020