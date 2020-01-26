Mental state puts hold on resentencing of girl's killer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Resentencing a man who killed a 4-year-old girl more than 30 years ago is on hold indefinitely after a court-ordered mental examination found he's unfit to proceed because of schizophrenia.

Christopher Segerstrom was 15 on July 26, 1986, when he took Barbara Thompson into the woods behind the Lewis Plaza Apartments several blocks west of the University of Arkansas. He sexually assaulted her before bashing her head with a 40-pound rock and suffocating her.

Other cases Washington County had two other cases of teen murderers sentenced to life without parole: • James Dean Vancleave of Springdale was convicted of capital murder for killing 23-year-old Debra King. He was 16 when he killed King on Jan. 29, 1978, at a convenience store on Elm Springs Road. Vancleave stabbed King 16 times, slashed her hand 11 times and tried to slash her throat with a small hunting knife to get $30 from her purse. The cash register wasn’t touched. Vancleave was paroled in March 2018. • Dennis Wayne Lewis was ordered released from prison because no valid sentencing options were available in his case. Lewis, of Wichita, Kan., was convicted of capital murder and assault with intent to rob. Lewis was 17 when he killed Jared Jerome Cobb at Cobb’s Western Store and Pawn Shop in Springdale during an armed robbery April 8, 1974. Lewis was discharged from the Arkansas Department of Correction on Oct. 25, 2016. Source: Staff reports

Segerstrom, 48, was convicted in 1987 of capital murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The U.S. and Arkansas supreme courts have ruled in recent years that underage offenders can't be sentenced to life without parole. Arkansas changed its law to allow life with the possibility of parole after 30 years to comply with the rulings. Anyone who was sentenced as a teen to life without parole had to be resentenced.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay in 2017 denied Segerstrom's motion for a sentencing hearing, saying a hearing wasn't required because the state law applied retroactively.

Because Segerstrom was given credit at his original sentencing for 11 months of jail time served, he became immediately eligible to seek parole. He was denied parole in July 2018.

The Arkansas Supreme Court then ruled that the state law addressing young killers doesn't apply retroactively to Segerstrom's case. The court ruled that he has to be allowed a sentencing hearing before a judge or jury at which he can present evidence and testimony in his favor. The sentencing range now is 10 to 40 years or life, with the possibility of parole.

Segerstrom's lawyers said in a motion last year that they reviewed his mental-health records and other records from the Arkansas Department of Correction, interviewed him on numerous occasions and corresponded with him by letter. They questioned Segerstrom's mental fitness to proceed. In June, Lindsay ordered a mental exam at the State Hospital.

Lacey Willett Matthews, a psychologist at the State Hospital, filed her report last week, finding Segerstrom suffers from schizophrenia and anti-social personality disorder. The report says Segerstrom understands the legal proceedings against him but lacks the capacity to effectively assist in his defense.

"Given the stability of his delusional beliefs and the themes throughout the years, I do not believe that he is presently feigning these symptoms in an attempt to avoid or delay his resentencing. Rather his paranoia and delusions appear to be the product of his mental illness," Matthews wrote. "Consequently, based on the available evidence, it is my opinion that Mr. Segerstrom is not fit to proceed at this time due to mental disease (i.e. schizophrenia)."

The report detailed a pattern of bizarre behavior, substance abuse, criminal activity and mental problems beginning when Segerstrom was about 7 years old. He's had a variety of diagnoses over the years, including pedophilia. He also was reported to have admitted having abused animals and children.

Matthews said Segerstrom's long-running delusional beliefs involving the United Nations, Illuminati, the new world order and the Antichrist likely would hinder his ability to testify effectively.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett said Segerstrom's conviction isn't in jeopardy, and he'll remain incarcerated. He said the issue strictly relates to sentencing.

"We're in a holding pattern. Nothing really changes except we can't do anything from a procedural standpoint," Durett said Friday. "Based on the report, he's been receiving treatment geared toward restoring his fitness. It's kind of an indefinite process. He'll continue to be incarcerated. He'll continue to be treated, with the goal of restoring his fitness, however long that takes. If it is restored, then we'll proceed with the sentencing."

Durrett strongly opposes Segerstrom being released from prison.

"It would be one thing if he were out running around, but since he's already incarcerated, what's happening is it's just a delay in the whole thing," Durrett said.

Segerstrom's next scheduled court appearance is March 6.

