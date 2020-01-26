Mucho Gusto wins Pegasus with ease

Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., atop Mucho Gusto, waves after winning the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Irad Ortiz Jr.’s move paid off, and Mucho Gusto’s earnings more than doubled in a couple of minutes.

Ortiz made a last-minute decision to take the mount aboard Mucho Gusto, and picked the right time to let the 4-year-old kick into high gear Saturday in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

Ortiz was going to ride Spun to Run, then made the tough call about a week before the race to switch to Mucho Gusto. As it turned out, Spun to Run was scratched because of a health-related issue — and Mucho Gusto took the $1.8 million winners’ share of the purse.

“I want to thank my agent and I want to thank [trainer] Bob Baffert for letting me ride the horse,” Ortiz said.

Mucho Gusto finished the 11/8-mile trip around the dirt in 1:48.85. Mucho Gusto paid $8.80, $5 and $3,80. Mr Freeze returned $7.60 and $5.20, and War Story paid $6.80 to show.

Mucho Gusto’s career earnings went from about $780,000 to roughly $2.6 million. He could seriously add to that if, as expected, he makes his next start at the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s richest horse race — on Feb.

29.

In the $1 million Pegasus turf earlier Saturday, 11-1 shot Zulu Alpha emerged from an extremely tight pack by heading to the rail and running down Magic Wand — who had been leading the whole way.

Zulu Alpha is owned by Michael and Paige Hui of Little Rock. Claimed for $80,000 in September of 2018 at Churchill Downs, Zulu Alpha was coming off a fourth-place finish in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 2.

Magic Wand started on the far outside and wasted no time getting to the front. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione guided Zulu Alpha to the inside and to what became his 10th career victory in 1:51.60.

“I’m thrilled,” Gaffalione said. “I’m on Cloud Nine right now.”

Zulu Alpha, whose career earnings got to just about the $2 million mark with the win for trainer Mike Maker, paid $25.60, $11.40 and $7.60. Magic Wand returned $5.40 and $3.80 and Instilled Regard paid $6.60 to show.

Zulu Alpha has a 10-4-5 record from 31 starts, with earning of $1,971,674.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational

at Gulf Stream Park

PGM. HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW

10 Mucho Gusto...8.80 5.00 3.80

8 Mr. Freeze........................7.60 5.20

7 War Story ......................................6.80

WINNING TIME 1:48.85.

WINNING JOCKEY Irad Ortiz Jr.