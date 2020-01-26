Police arrest man in attack, robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of pushing a 78-year-old woman to the ground and robbing her outside a Sam's Club in Little Rock earlier this month.

Joseph Powell, 34, was arrested Saturday morning on a robbery charge, said Little Rock police officer Eric Barnes, an agency spokesman.

The woman's purse was stolen the afternoon of Jan. 13 outside the Sam's Club at 900 S. Bowman Road, according to police.

The woman told police that she was outside the store when she noticed a man walking behind her. When she got to her vehicle and opened the door, he attacked her and stole her purse, police said.

The thief ran to a Chevrolet S-10, got into the passenger seat and the vehicle sped away, according to police.

Metro on 01/26/2020