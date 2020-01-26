Sections
Police ID 2 women found slain in Little Rock home

by Dale Ellis | Today at 3:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock police crime scene investigator enters a house to collect evidence Saturday after an early morning double homicide on South Ringo Street. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/126homicide/.  ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock police have released the names of two women who were fatally shot early Saturday.

Officers called to a home at 3112 S. Ringo St. shortly before 1:40 a.m. found Brittany Tate, 24, and I'Quira Tate, 21, dead, according to a department news release. A two-year-old boy who was shot in the upper body was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was treated and released, the release states.

A fourth person, a teenage girl, also was in the house but was uninjured, according to police.

The women’s bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the release states. No suspects were named and no arrests were made at the time of the release.

Read tomorrow's Democrat-Gazette for full details.

