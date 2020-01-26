Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks

LEE'S LOCK Perfect Happiness in the sixth

BEST BET My Sixth Sense in the fifth

LONG SHOT Ransomed in the third

SATURDAY'S RESULT 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 2-18 (11.1%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

GINNY B** finished second in both starts at this condition at Churchill, and she is dropping out of an allowance race after an even try at Delta. SWISS DOT finished second in a conditioned-claimer at Keeneland, and she is back on the main after a sixth-place finish at Fair Grounds. CHERISHED is a class dropper who possesses early speed, and she represents the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Ginny B Cohen Diodoro 2-1

3 Swiss Dot Canchari Ortiz 4-1

6 Cherished Vazquez Asmussen 3-1

2 Adheretome Lara Matthews 6-1

1 Lady Gusto Cohen McKnight 2-1

8 She's a Dime Garcia O'Neill 5-1

7 All Fact Rocco Williamson 8-1

5 Warm Beauty Loveberry Roberts 20-1

4 Shes Got Me Going Wales Bahena 30-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

DROP DEAD GORGEOUS** showed improved speed in her last two races in Kentucky, and she sports encouraging local works for veteran trainer Steve Hobby. UNSWEET TEA raced close to the pace in a strong third-place finish at Churchill, and she did compete at a higher maiden classification at Oaklawn in 2019. BETWEEN THE HEDGES exits a poor performance on a synthetic surface at Turfway, but her races at Churchill and Keeneland make her a threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Drop Dead Gorgeous Rocco Hobby 5-2

1 Unsweet Tea Court Fires 7-2

9 Between the Hedges Cannon Van Meter 3-1

3 Mesange Lara Matthews 8-1

6 Starvana Birzer Anderson 6-1

8 Mixtape FDe La Cruz Von Hemel 10-1

2 Withyourpermission Baze Puhich 12-1

5 Fancy Box Roman Smith 15-1

4 Tell Me Boo Boo WDe La Cruz Espiritu 20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

RANSOMED** defeated second-level allowance runners last season at Indiana, and she recorded a wet track victory against better than these last spring at Oaklawn. KIM DANDY is dropping in class and having blinkers removed after three in-the-money finishes at Hawthorne. WENEEDTOTALK was overmatched in two allowance races at Fair Grounds, but she is taking a steep drop and likes to run over a wet track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Ransomed FDe La Cruz Garcia 8-1

3 Kim Dandy Baze Mason 7-2

2 Weneedtotalk Canchari Ortiz 5-1

11 Council Rules Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

6 Our Girl Abby Talamo Maker 10-1

8 Dial Me Cohen Broberg 9-2

10 J P's Gladys Bridgmohan Puhl 12-1

5 Backseat Promises Quinonez Gladd 12-1

4 My Darling Sofia Bailey Cox 15-1

9 Showit WDe La Cruz Stuart 15-1

7 Ms Fifty First St. Thompson Prather 20-1

12 Can't Touch Me Loveberry Hornsby 30-1

4 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

ROAD TEST** has a consistently competitive record, and he figures to benefit from a contentious pace. Furthermore, trainer Robertino Diodoro appears to have his runners ready to have a strong meeting. LADY CLEOPATRA has won three of six races on a wet track, and she has terrific early speed. H.M.S. PINAFORE ships from Woodbine riding a two-race winning streak, and she has been able to win from just off the pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Road Test Baze Diodoro 5-2

9 Lady Cleopatra Talamo Amoss 5-1

8 H.M.S. Pinafore Mojica McKnight 9-2

1 Moonlight Train Cohen Broberg 7-2

3 Icy Dawn Eramia Chleborad 8-1

4 Grats Road Elliott Vance 10-1

6 Syrah Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

10 Soaring Lil Sass WDe La Cruz McBride 12-1

5 Cowgirl Callie Loveberry Bahena 20-1

2 Baladera Quinonez Frazee 15-1

5 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MY SIXTH SENSE*** has been impressive in back-to-back wins at Churchill, and his subsequent breezes are sharp. CARTE BLANCHE encountered trouble at mid-stretch in a second-place finish at Churchill, and he is a good finisher in a field that should produce an honest pace. STREET TO INDY has been good in three of his last four races, and his disappointing effort was in the Grade II Marathon at Santa Anita.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

13 My Sixth Sense Garcia Hobby 3-1

4 Carte Blanche Eramia Hawley 4-1

8 Street to Indy Mojica Diodoro 5-1

6 Shining Through Baze Hollendorfer 8-1

10 New Colossus Rocco Jones 8-1

11 New Mexico Vazquez Asmussen 6-1

7 Ucanthankmelater Lara Matthews 8-1

5 King Causeway Cohen McKnight 9-2

3 Parade Field Loveberry Villafranco 12-1

2 Honoring Major Court Fires 15-1

14 Mutineer Baze O'Neill 9-2

12 Botero Talamo Cox 15-1

9 Incorrigible Cannon Moquett 15-1

1 Determinant Elliott Holthus 20-1

6 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

PERFECT HAPPINESS*** pressed the pace in a clear second-place debut at Fair Grounds, and the third-place finisher came back to record a sharp victory. This filly was full of run in a Tuesday workout. BEACH TIME finished third as a post-time favorite in her career debut at Churchill, and her three subsequent works at Oaklawn have been good. She has the best of connections. IT'S ALL CASH is an unraced filly showing a series of good works in Southern California, and trainer Jerry Hollendorfer always has been able to win with this kind.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Perfect Happiness Harr Jones 7-2

8 Beach Time Talamo Cox 3-1

13 It's All Cash Baze Hollendorfer 3-1

14 Miss Notorious Vazquez Asmussen 4-1

4 Bubble Line Quinonez Peek 8-1

5 Carpe Amorina Felix Shirazi 8-1

9 Catechism Garcia Anderson 5-1

10 Adhwaa Hill Peitz 10-1

12 Austin's Gal Cohen Robertson 6-1

1 Kiss Mo Cannon Vance 12-1

6 Cloudbuster Vazquez Lukas 20-1

11 Dawdle Bridgmohan Barkley 20-1

2 Godsgift Loveberry Delong 30-1

7 Bella Mischief Roman Petalino 30-1

7 Purse $86,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

PLAY THE WILDCARD*** is coming off a decisive career debut victory at Woodbine, and the Jerry Hollendorfer trainee sports good works in California and is bred to go two turns. WELLS BAYOU broke his maiden over a wet track at Keeneland, and the speedy colt is having blinkers removed after contesting the pace and tiring in a 1-mile race at Churchill. SOMETHING NATURAL is a solid finisher in a field with plenty of early speed, and he has done his best running around two turns.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Play the Wildcard Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

1 Wells Bayou FDe La Cruz Cox 4-1

3 Something Natural Talamo Cox 9-2

10 Jersey Cat Tale Magnon Deville 10-1

5 Life On the Road Baze Asmussen 9-2

2 Self Taught Borel Stall 8-1

9 Big Man Bob Cohen Robertson 15-1

7 Violator Canchari Coady 15-1

6 Shackleford's Joy Court Lukas 6-1

4 T C's Image Birzer Creighton 30-1

8 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

K CHOICE** had a two-race winning streak snapped when narrowly defeated at Turfway Park. He has a versatile running style and is proven on a wet surface. CURATE earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure in a third-place finish at Churchill. The four-time winner is a picture of consistency, and he also excels on wet footing. PRINCIPE GUILHERME defeated $50,000 rivals in a clear wet-track win at Churchill, and he is making his first start for hot connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 K Choice Talamo Maker 9-2

14 Curate Garcia Miller 4-1

13 Principe Guilherme Mojica Diodoro 6-1

12 Boldor Baze Asmussen 8-1

8 K J's Nobility Borel Borel 5-1

9 Absolutely Aiden Eramia Hawley 4-1

10 Nashville Knight Bailey McKnight 10-1

11 Jersey Agenda Garcia Stewart 10-1

1 Fast Breakin Cash Elliott Trout 6-1

3 Dunph Cannon Vance 10-1

7 Strolling Court Barkley 15-1

6 Mojovation Vazquez Jacquot 8-1

4 Best of Greeley WDe La Cruz Thomas 30-1

5 I'm Corfu Cohen Vance 20-1

9 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

EXPLOSIVE SHOES** set a strong pace in a third-place debut at Hawthorne. He benefits from a race and is dropping into state-bred competition for the first time. THE DEVIL'S DADDY has finished with energy in consecutive in-the-money finishes at Remington. He was claimed by high-percentage connections and runs in restricted company for the first time. ROCK CITY ROCKET is dropping out of stronger maiden allowance racing for the first time, and he has slightly faster Beyer figures than the top two selections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

14 Explosive Shoes Felix Mason 3-1

9 The Devil's Daddy Cohen Broberg 6-1

11 Rock City Rocket Loveberry Martin 4-1

3 Hesluck Felix Roberts 7-2

1 Arkansas Red Thompson Hornsby 9-2

12 Marco's Dream Garcia Manley 8-1

4 R V T Thunder Road Wales Ashauer 15-1

5 Kurts Raider Bridgmohan Dixon 10-1

8 Back Road Outlaw Mojica Prather 10-1

10 Destiny Way Talamo Deville 12-1

13 Therunawayrocket Canchari Creighton 12-1

6 Grahamstan Quinonez Swearingen 20-1

2 My Sugar Town Eramia Jackson 15-1

7 Officer Donell Birzer Smith 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

RANSOMED appears a live long shot in the third race so a win bet is in order, and I’ll put him on top of a trifecta with a strategy of spreading in the middle and using only logical contenders in the third-place spot. The fifth race starts a 50-cent Pick-5, and MY SIXTH SENSE makes sense as a single. The sixth race has a tough one to beat in

Sports on 01/26/2020