Search for woman turns up a grave

An investigation into the disappearance of a 42-year-old Arkansas woman led authorities to a "crude grave site" where a body was found Saturday, police said.

Authorities said officers went to a farm and residence about 9 miles north of Hazen in Prairie County on Friday after receiving information as they investigated the disappearance of Christy Rooks, 42, of Wynne.

The human remains were sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where investigators will attempt to identify them and "determine a manner and cause of death," the Arkansas State Police wrote in a statement.

Rooks' car was found in Cabot on Friday.

Police said 47-year-old Earl Parks of Hazen was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was being questioned in Rooks' disappearance.

Metro on 01/26/2020