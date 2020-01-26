A state of arts: Exhibitions in 2020 will cover Arkansas with myriad examples in galleries and museums

2020 looks to be an intriguing year for art exhibitions in Arkansas.

From traditional to cutting-edge contemporary, museums and galleries are offering a variety of experiences.

Highlights include the return of "State of the Art" and an Ansel Adams exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; the opening of The Momentary, a contemporary arts venue affiliated with Crystal Bridges; and, as the Arkansas Arts Center builds its new facility, its "62nd Annual Delta Exhibition," which will be split among four venues in North Little Rock and Little Rock.

The Momentary will also show part of the "State of the Art II" exhibition and has scheduled a show of Nick Cave's sculptures.

Two artistic families will also be showing their work.

"A Family Affair: Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family" with Dede Hutcheson and daughters Robyn Horn and Karen Hutcheson, opens March 13 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

"All in the Family: Paintings by Dennis, Connie and Jason McCann" opens May 29 at Windgate Gallery, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.

Kirk Montgomery’s Mid Summer’s Night is part of his “Burn Notice” exhibit at Cantrell Gallery. (Courtesy Cantrell Gallery)

Gallery 26 has opened a strong show of works by Katherine Strause and Marcus McAllister, while Kirk Montgomery's digital art merges illustration with a painterly style to striking effect in "Burn Notice" at Cantrell Gallery. And Hearne Fine Art gives us a taste of Perrion Hurd's works before his show opens at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

The following listings outline what's to come. Schedules are, of course, subject to change.

MUSEUMS

• Arkansas Arts Center, 2510 Cantrell Road, Little Rock (501) 372-4000, arkansasartscenter.org

The "62nd Annual Delta Exhibition," June 19-Aug. 23. The annual exhibition will be held in four locations in Little Rock and North Little Rock: Historic Arkansas Museum, Argenta Gallery, the William F. Laman Public Library Argenta Branch and the Thea Foundation. The museum's new building is expected to open in 2021.

• Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 374-4242, clintonlibrary.gov

"... Like It's 1999: American Pop Culture in the 1990s," through May 25; "The Mighty Mississippi: HeART and Soul of the Southern Delta," through March 22

• Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. (479) 418-5700, crystalbridges.org

"Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal," Feb. 8-April 20; "State of the Art II," Feb. 22-May 24 (also at The Momentary); "Ansel Adams: In Our Time," May 23-Sept. 7; "Beyond Midnight: Paul Revere," July 4-Oct. 11; "Craft" (working title), Oct. 10-Feb. 1, 2021

• Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. (479) 784-2787, fsram.org

"We Are the Music Makers: Preserving the Soul of America's Music," through March 8; "Maximum Exposure -- Group Photography Exhibit," through April 19; Gallery talk by Larry Millican, 6 p.m. Feb. 21; "Expressions of a Creative," Nadia Lougin, through April 2; "A Family Affair: Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family" with works by Dede Hutcheson and daughters Robyn Horn and Karen Hutcheson, March 13-June 21

• Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. (501) 324-9351, historicarkansas.org

"Vice and Virtue" by Melissa Wilkinson, through April 5, 2nd Floor Gallery; Black History Month mini-exhibition, through June, Cabe foyer; Melissa Gill and Tammi Harrington, March 13-June 7, Trinity Gallery; #5 WomenArtists, March 13 through 2020, throughout the galleries; Spencer Purinton, April 10-July 5, 2nd Floor Gallery; April 10-March 2021, "Eclectic Collectors: Antique Buttons From Brandy McNair's Collection," April 10-March 2021, Study Gallery; Tim Hursley, James Matthews and Peter Scheidt, June 12--Sept. 6, Trinity Gallery; "62 Years of Arkansas Art," Cabe foyer, June 12-August; Arkansas Arts Center's "62nd Annual Delta Exhibition," June 19-Aug. 23, Arkansas Made Gallery; Olivia Fredericks "AR Zine," July 10-Oct. 4, 2nd Floor Gallery; Arts Council exhibit, Sept. 11-Dec. 6, Trinity Gallery; "Past/Present," Oct. 9-May, 2021, Arkansas Made Gallery; "Recent Acquisitions" (Part 1), Nov. 13-May 2021, Cabe Gallery; Joshua Asante and Angela Davis, Dec. 11-March 7, 2021, Trinity Gallery

Artist Perrion Hurd has two exhibits: “Wonders and Signs” opens Feb. 4 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. His “Iterations: Series of Vignettes” hangs at Hearne Fine Art through Feb. 15. (Courtesy Ebony Blevins)

• Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 683-3593, mosaictemplarscenter.com

"Wonders and Signs," works by Perrion Hurd; opens Feb. 6, closing date to be determined

• Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 324-9685

"Arkansas African American Legislators, 1868-1893," through Monday, House of Representatives Chamber; "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," April 26-closing to be determined, West Hyphen Gallery; "80 Blue Ribbon Years: Cotton to Cattle," through spring, Supreme Court Chamber; "Our Fair Ladies," through spring, Southeast Gallery; "Rightfully Hers," March 1-31, Central Hall

• The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 Main St., Pine Bluff, (870) 536-3375, asc701.org

"Whimsy & Flights of Fancy," Feb. 6-April 25; "Reunion," Feb. 6-April 18; "Roderick Terry: Million Man March," April 16-Sept. 12; "Rex Deloney, Sports & Activism," Sept. 24-Jan. 4

• The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville, (479) 367-7500, themomentary.org

"State of the Art II," Feb. 22-May 24 (also at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art); "Nick Cave: Until," July 18-Jan. 3

• Windgate Gallery, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock, (501) 812-2715

"The Faces of Syrian Refugees," through April 4; UAPTC student art competitive, April 18-May 16; "All in the Family: Paintings by Dennis, Connie and Jason McCann," May 29-July 11

Harvey Meyer’s Acoma Sampler Sculpture Pear is part of “Objects From the UA Little Rock Permanent Collection” at the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center for Art + Design. The show runs through March 7. (Courtesy Blue Spiral 1 Gallery)

• Windgate Center for Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2810 S. University Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-3182 or (501) 916-5103, ualr.edu/art/galleries

"Contemporary British Studio Ceramics From the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation Collection, through March 7. Gallery talk by curator/writer Glenn Adamson, 6 p.m. Thursday. Panel discussion with Jen Padgett, assistant curator, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Adamson, 10 a.m. Friday, Brad Cushman Gallery; "Objects From the UA Little Rock Permanent Collection," through March 7, Brad Cushman Gallery Installation Annex; "Celebrating Death: Fantasy Coffins of Ghana" by Eric Adjetey Anang, through Feb. 28, gallery talk by Lynne Larsen and Adjetey Anang, 6 p.m. Feb. 27, Small Gallery; Student Competitive, March 31-April 16, Brad Cushman Gallery; "Student Exhibitions: BFA and BA Capstone Exhibitions, April 25-May 8, Brad Cushman Gallery

GALLERIES

Fayetteville artist Ray Parker’s oil on canvas, Bodhi’s Mom, is part of an exhibition at Boswell Mourot Fine Art. “Larger than Life: Paintings by Ray Parker” opens April 4. (Courtesy Boswell Mourot Fine Art)

• Boswell Mourot Fine Art, 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 664-0030, boswellmourot.com

"Unexpected Beauty and Challenges" Russian artist Natalie Lamanova, Feb. 8-15. Gallery talk, 2 p.m. Feb. 9; "Healing Power of Art," exhibit and book signing of The Hospice Doctor's Widow: A Journal with Jennifer O'Brien, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; "Beyond the Structure," Jeff Horton, March 7-28; "Larger Than Life: Paintings by Ray Parker," April 4-25

• Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, (501) 224-1335, cantrellgallery.com

Kirk Montgomery, through March 14; Patty Criner, March 20-May 16; Rebecca Thompson, May 22-July 18; TBA, July 24-Sept. 12; David Mudrinich, Sept. 18-Oct. 31; Daniel Coston, Nov. 6-Dec. 24

• Murphy Arts District, El Dorado, (870) 444-3007, eldomad.com

"Astrozone: An Interactive Art Experience," a partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Saturday-April 4, First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado

• Galleries at Library Square, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 664-8996

"Into the Woods: Arkansas Champion Trees" by Linda Williams Palmer and "Turned-Wood Vessels" by Gene Sparling through April 25, Concordia Hall Gallery; "Inside and Out: Figurative Works" by Robert Bean, Jeremy Couch and Logan Hunter, through March 28, Underground Gallery; Mid-Southern Watercolorists Society Founders Show, March 3-June 27, gallery to be determined; Arkansas League of Artists, May 8-Aug. 29, gallery TBD; ledger drawings from the collection of J.W. Wiggins Contemporary Native American Art Collection in Recognition of the publishing of Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown, July 7-Oct. 31, gallery TBD

• Gallery 26, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 664-8996, gallery26.com

Katherine Strause and Marcus McAllister, through March 14; Don Byram and Laura Fanning, March 21-May 9; Rita Henry, May 16-July 11; Sulac, Brian Madden and Matthew Castillano, July 18-Sept. 12; Erin Lorenzen, Sherrie Shepherd and James Hayes, Sept. 19-Oct. 31; 26th annual Holiday Art Show, Nov. 14-Jan. 9

• Hearne Fine Art, 1001 Wright Ave., Suite C, Little Rock, (501) 372-6822, hearnefineart.com

"Darkened Roots: Laser Engraved Woodcuts" by Jonathan Wright, and "Iterations: Series of Vignettes," Perrion Hurd, through Feb. 15; "Director's Choice: Sculpture, Paintings, & Works on Paper" by gallery artists, and "Recent Works by Theresa Cates," Feb. 18-April 4; "Passages: Faces, Street, and Land," Wade Hampton; April 9-June 6; "Body of Proof," sculptures and charcoals by Basil Watson, June 11-Aug. 13

• M2 Gallery, 1300 Main St., Suite B, Little Rock, (501) 225-6257, m2lr.com

Feb. 7-April 24, "M2SP: Self Portrait Show," Feb. 7-April 24; "M2: 13," 13th anniversary exhibit, March 6-April 24

• Red Door Gallery, 3715 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 753-5227, reddoorgalleryonline.com

Spring Fling Art Show and art demonstrations, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Thea Foundation, 401 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 379-9512, theafoundation.org

Bryan Frazier, Feb. 7-28; April 3: Hannah Genevieve Lawrence and Chris Swasta, April 3-30; Matt White, Sept. 4-30; Katie McGowan, Nov. 6-30

Meikel Church’s collage The Riot King is part of his exhibition “Whisper Kingdom,” which hangs at the William F. Laman Public Library, Argenta Branch, through Feb. 14. (Courtesy Meikel Church)

• William F. Laman Public Library, Argenta Branch, 420 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 687-1061

Meikel Church, "Whisper Kingdom," through Feb. 14; Laura Welshans, Feb. 21-March 13; Andy Huss, March 20-April 10; Diane Page Harper, April 17-May 8; Michelle Renee, May 15-June 12; Delta Exhibition, June 19-Aug. 23.

