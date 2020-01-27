COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Monday

Audubon Society Meeting

CONWAY — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in Room 010 of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Life Sciences, in the basement’s north hall, at Hendrix College. There will be a program, to be determined, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Sandy Davies at davies.sandy2@gmail.com or at (501) 215-7990.

Dardanelle Chamber Banquet

DARDANELLE — The 2020 Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet at the Carolyn McGee Community Center on Arkansas 22. The guest speaker will be Gary Vernon with the Walton Foundation. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The meal will be served at 6:15, followed by the program at 7. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Tables of eight are available for $300. For more information, call the chamber at (479) 229-3328.

Thursday

Delivering the Perfect Pitch

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Small Business and Development Center will present Delivering the Perfect Pitch from noon to 1 p.m. This free Webinar will feature Amy Hopper from Winrock International and Jeff Standridge from The Conductor sharing tips for a successful pitch, including understanding your audience, putting a compelling pitch deck together and making your idea stick. Webinar attendees are eligible to apply to participate in a pitch contest, co-hosted by The Conductor on Feb. 20 at Arkansas Tech University, for a prize package. Registration for the Webinar is required by Wednesday at atasbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Saturday

Nordic Choir Concert

CONWAY — The Luther College Nordic Choir, conducted by Andrew Last, will present a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, available at tickets.luther.edu or at the First UMC office. The performance is open to the public. The choir will also sing at worship services at 8:45 and 11 a.m. Feb. 2. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call the church at (501) 329-3801 or visit www.conwayfumc.org.

Sacred Heart Trivia Night

MORRILTON — The seventh annual Sacred Heart Trivia Night fundraiser, hosted by Roger Scott from 103.7 The Buzz, will take place at 6 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Gym/Ruff Auditorium. The event will feature dinner from Elia’s Mexican Grill and appetizers from El Penjamo, as well as complimentary beverages throughout the evening. Prizes will be awarded for Best Team Name, Best Table Decorations and Best Costume. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Purchase tickets in the school office or at www.sacredheartmorrilton.org (click on “Support SHCS: Events: Trivia Night”).

ONGOING

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Conway Women’s Chorus Spring Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will rehearse for its spring season at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. There will be two more open rehearsals for prospective members: Tuesday and Feb. 4. Joan Hannah, director, said the chorus is open to all women ages 15 and older. No fee is required. For more information, call (501) 339-7401 or visit conwaywomenschorus.org.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to participate. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Financial Empowerment Series

CONWAY — A Financial Empowerment Series, offered through the United Way of Central Arkansas Financial Empowerment Center, will continue at noon Wednesday and Feb 5 at the Faulkner County Library. Lunch will be provided. Attendees will have an opportunity to win a $25 Walmart gift card. To sign up, visit www.uwcark.org.

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents the SongFarmers of Conway Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. All musicians, poets and other artists are invited to participate. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Rescuers: Portraits of Moral Courage in the Holocaust

RUSSELLVILLE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be among the speakers when Arkansas Tech University hosts an opening event Feb. 5 for Rescuers: Portraits of Moral Courage in the Holocaust, an exhibit of photographs by Gay Block. The opening reception will begin at 2 p.m. at the Techionery building, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain available at the ATU Museum in the Techionery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through March. For more information, visit www.atu.edu/museum or call (479) 964-0826.

Heber Springs Chamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The 64th annual banquet of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will take place Feb. 6 at The Barn at Pine Mountain, 2075 Goff Road. Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker. Hor d’ouevres will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. For tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, call (501) 362-2444.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Maumelle Center on The Lake, the city’s senior center. The guest speaker will be Maumelle Fire Chief Gerald Ezell. Light refreshments will be provided. Everyone older than 50 is welcome to attend. For more information, call chapter president Barbara Reese at (501) 529-1188 or membership chairwoman Beverly Alberson at (501) 425-9312.

Cupid Shuffle 5K

MORRILTON — Morrilton Parks and Recreation will present the Cupid Shuffle 5K at 8 a.m. Feb. 15, with the start and finish at The Train Depot downtown. Preregistration is $25 for a single runner or $40 for sweetheart runners. Registration on race day will be $30 for a single runner or $50 for sweetheart runners. For more information, call (501) 354-4122.

