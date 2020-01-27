2020 Food Hall of Fame finalists named

Paula, Karl and Liam Lowe of Jonesboro check out the nominees for the 2020 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The finalists and Food of the Year were announced Monday at the Department of Arkansas Heritage in Little Rock. Finalists were named in these categories: Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Events, and Gone But Not Forgotten. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The Department of Arkansas Heritage Monday named 10 finalists for the 2020 class of the Food Hall of Fame:

AQ Chicken House, Springdale

Bruno’s Little Italy, Little Rock

Cattleman’s Steak House, Texarkana

Ed Walker’s Drive-In & Restaurant, Fort Smith

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger, Russellville

Kream Kastle, Blytheville

Murry’s Restaurant, Hazen

Neal’s Cafe, Springdale

The Ohio Club, Hot Springs

Star of India, Little Rock

A panel of food professionals, food writers and foodies selected the finalists from 1,450 submissions received from all 75 Arkansas counties.

The Heritage Department launched the Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to “recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state,” according to a news release.

The 2020 Arkansas Food of the Year was also announced as rice.

Finalists for the three other categories:

Proprietor of the Year

Capi Peck, Trio’s, Little Rock

Matt McClure, The Hive, Bentonville

Peter Brave, Brave New Restaurant, Little Rock

Sami Lal, Star of India, Little Rock

Scott McGehee, Yellow Rocket Concepts, Little Rock

Food-Themed Events

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)

International Greek Food Festival (Pulaski County)

Our Lady of the Lake Church’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)

Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

Habib’s Café (Phillips County)

Mary Maestri’s (Washington County)

Shaddon’s BBQ (Phillips County)

The People’s Choice Award, chosen based solely on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant, will be announced at the induction ceremony, Monday, Feb. 24, at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

Tickets are $20 and must be reserved by Feb. 19. Call (501) 324-9346, email andrew.vogler@arkansas.gov or visit ArkFoodHOF.com.