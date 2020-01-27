2020 Food Hall of Fame finalists named

The Department of Arkansas Heritage Monday named 10 finalists for the 2020 class of the Food Hall of Fame:
AQ Chicken House, Springdale
Bruno’s Little Italy, Little Rock
Cattleman’s Steak House, Texarkana
Ed Walker’s Drive-In & Restaurant, Fort Smith
Feltner’s Whatta-Burger, Russellville
Kream Kastle, Blytheville
Murry’s Restaurant, Hazen
Neal’s Cafe, Springdale
The Ohio Club, Hot Springs
Star of India, Little Rock
A panel of food professionals, food writers and foodies selected the finalists from 1,450 submissions received from all 75 Arkansas counties.
The Heritage Department launched the Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to “recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state,” according to a news release.
The 2020 Arkansas Food of the Year was also announced as rice.
Finalists for the three other categories:
Proprietor of the Year
Capi Peck, Trio’s, Little Rock
Matt McClure, The Hive, Bentonville
Peter Brave, Brave New Restaurant, Little Rock
Sami Lal, Star of India, Little Rock
Scott McGehee, Yellow Rocket Concepts, Little Rock
Food-Themed Events
Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)
International Greek Food Festival (Pulaski County)
Our Lady of the Lake Church’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)
Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)
Gone But Not Forgotten
Habib’s Café (Phillips County)
Mary Maestri’s (Washington County)
Shaddon’s BBQ (Phillips County)
The People’s Choice Award, chosen based solely on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant, will be announced at the induction ceremony, Monday, Feb. 24, at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.
Tickets are $20 and must be reserved by Feb. 19. Call (501) 324-9346, email andrew.vogler@arkansas.gov or visit ArkFoodHOF.com.