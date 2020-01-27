Arkansas man, 75, dies after vehicle leaves foggy road, overturns

A 75-year-old Arkansas man died Monday morning in Yell County after his vehicle left the road and overturned in foggy conditions, troopers said.

Festus Brown of Ola was driving west on Arkansas 10 at Coker Creek near Ola when the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Brown’s 2004 Chevrolet left the road and flipped, killing him, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as foggy but dry at the time of the wreck. Yell County was included in a dense fog advisory issued early Monday by the National Weather Service.

According to preliminary numbers, at least 34 people have been killed on Arkansas roads so far this year.