Arkansas woman, 41, dies after SUV crashes off highway, ends up in pond, authorities say

A 41-year-old woman died and two people were injured after their SUV left a north Arkansas highway and became submerged in a pond early Sunday, authorities said.

State police also released information about four other fatal wrecks stretching back to Friday.

In the wreck on Sunday, an eastbound 2004 Honda CRV veered off U.S. 62 near Berryville just after 2 a.m., according to a report provided by state police. The vehicle struck a culvert and became submerged in water.

One passenger in the vehicle was killed, the report states. Authorities said the driver and a second passenger were injured.

In Clark County, a vehicle flipped and landed on its roof in a creek on Friday, killing a 50-year-old woman and injuring a 53-year-old man.

The crash happened on Arkansas 26 near Davidson Campground Road, west of Arkadelphia, at about 2:45 p.m., a separate preliminary report states. A 2013 Honda CRV traveling west left the road and struck two trees before hitting a culvert, troopers said.

The CRV then flipped before coming to a stop upside-down in a creek, according to the report.

Troopers said Kellie Sutton of Delight, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed in the crash. Bob Sutton, the driver, was injured.

On Saturday, a single-vehicle crash in Arkansas County killed a 69-year-old Dewitt man, according to authorities.

Jerry C. Fly was driving a Chevrolet south on Arkansas 1 near Allen Watson Road shortly before 1 p.m. when his vehicle left the highway to the right, hit a culvert and overturned, the preliminary crash report states.

Authorities said Fly was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock but later died.

A 74-year-old White Hall woman died and two other drivers were injured in a three-vehicle wreck in Jefferson County on Saturday, a crash report states.

Annie Sue Arnold was driving a 2015 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 104 when the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m., state police said in a report. Her vehicle failed to stop at an intersection with U.S. 270 and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet headed west, the report states.

Arnold’s vehicle continued south across traffic and hit the driver’s side of a 2002 Ford driving east on U.S. 270, according to authorities.

Troopers said Arnold died as a result of the crash.

On Sunday, a 62-year-old Little Rock man died after a vehicle he was riding in overturned and struck a tree in east Arkansas, according to state police.

The vehicle, a 2002 Ford, was traveling north on U.S. 79 north of Hammans Road in Arkansas County when the crash happened at about 9 p.m., according to a preliminary report.

The Ford drifted off the road before flipping and hitting a tree, the report states.

Authorities said Langhorn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash roughly an hour later. Conditions were rainy at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 33 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.