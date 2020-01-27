AT THE POST

DAY 3 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 7,500

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,852,500

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $378,212

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,474,288

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Wheeling (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 12:20 p.m.; Delta Downs, 4:55 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Wheeling (greyhounds), noon; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Delta Downs, 4:55 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.

(NOTE Live racing resumes Friday)

SUNDAY'S STARS

Tyler Baze won his first two races of the season. Baze won the third race with Kim Dandy ($8.20, $4.00, $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.89. He also won the eighth race with Boldor ($13.20, $6.20, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.88.

TARAZ TO MAKE SEASON DEBUT

Taraz completed major preparations for the $150,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies Saturday by breezing 5 furlongs in 1:01.20 Sunday morning at Fair Grounds for trainer Brad Cox and owner Juddmonte Farms Inc., which also bred the massive daughter of Into Mischief.

Taraz, who is unbeaten in two career starts, is scheduled to make her two-turn debut in the Martha Washington, a 1-mile race that is Oaklawn's first of three Kentucky Oaks points races. Taraz won her career debut by 7 ½ lengths Nov. 14 at Churchill Downs and the $75,000 Letellier Memorial Stakes Dec. 21 at Fair Grounds by 11 ¼ lengths.

Other early probables, according to the Oaklawn racing department, are O Seraphina for trainer Joe Sharp and Seahawk Lisa for Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. A handful of other horses remained under consideration for the race late Sunday morning.

Oaklawn's Kentucky Oaks points series continues with the $300,000 Honeybee Stakes March 7 and the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes April 10. Both races are 1 1/16 miles.

The Martha Washington will share the Saturday spotlight with the $125,000 American Beauty Stakes for older female sprinters.

Post positions for the Martha Washington and American Beauty will be drawn Wednesday.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 01/27/2020