Benton Chamber hosts awards luncheon

— The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce had its annual awards luncheon Jan. 17 at the Benton Event Center.

Among the award winners announced were Benton Mayor Tom Farmer, Citizen of the Year; and the Community Legacy Award handed to longtime Benton businessman Curtis Ferguson.

“The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to be able to recognize these people and organizations that make a difference in Saline County,” said Gary James, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce president/chief executive officer. “We appreciate the time and energy they devote to make Saline County a better place for citizens and businesses.”

James introduced Rick Bellinger as the 2020 Benton Chamber Board chair. Steve Brown was presented a plaque for serving as the 2019 board chair.

Farmer, a former Bryant High School football coach and athletic director/transportation director, became the Benton mayor in 2019 and spent the year orchestrating a revival of downtown Benton. James lauded Farmer for his help in improving events such as the networking event Third Thursday. James also mentioned Farmer’s goals with organizing

steering, fundraising, permission and volunteer committees to oversee downtown projects. James mentioned that committees are also working on a mural project, as well as a PopUp event for spring 2020.

James continued his praise for Farmer, mentioning his work with Benton Economic Development Director Brad Jordan to organize a development plan, as well as improvement to the city’s streets, and his planning with the Parks and Recreation Committee on construction of an all-inclusive playground and disc course at Tyndall Park, along with other projects.

Ferguson was honored with the Community Legacy Award. Ferguson opened Ferguson’s Town and Country Furniture in 1963 and later built what is now Ferguson’s Furniture. Ferguson has served as president of the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce and helped purchase the land and the building where the present chamber building is located.

Shawn Hipskind, a developer, was given the Visionary Award for his work on the Palace Theater in downtown Benton. Farmer approached Hipskind about the project last May, and the Michigan native, who moved to Benton in 2000, has gone to work planning restaurants, apartments and an ax-throwing business in the building. Hipskind, who purchased the Gann block in downtown Benton in 2017 and built 13 homes, is also planning other downtown projects.

Stephanie Griffin, Habitat for Humanity of Saline County executive director, was given the Community Spirit Award. Griffin’s husband, Matt, penned a tribute, saying, “Stephanie has always enjoyed helping people and seeing them better themselves through hard work, dedication and commitment. I think that is what Habitat for Humanity is about in many ways. Stephanie has helped countless people in central Arkansas while she worked for Habitat for Humanity in Little Rock and Saline County.”

The Benton Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took home the Community Service Award. The Sheriff’s Office began with one deputy assigned to the Bauxite School District in 2015 and now has added two additional districts in Harmony Grove and Sheridan. The Benton Police Department has grown its program since the early 2000s, when it began as a one-man operation. The school resource officers now offer security, teach classes, mentor students and more.

The Saline County Library was given the Then, Now and Toward the Future Award in conjunction with the library’s 89th anniversary in March. The library has grown from 483 patrons in 2000 to 4,900 patrons in 2019.

Toby Hirschreider of Carson Physical Therapy and Andre Webster of Lamar Advertising were named Co-Ambassadors of the Year. The award goes to ambassadors who served the Benton Chamber at its nearly 100 events and made other contributions. Laryssa Calley, Holley Little, Jeff Richardson and Jordan Woolbright were recognized as retiring board members.

The presenting sponsor of the event was Farmer’s Bank and Trust, and Riverside Grocery catered the lunch.