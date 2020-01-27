COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Monday

White County Historical Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Harding Place Retirement Community. George Lankford, emeritus professor from Lyon College, will give a talk about Independence County’s bicentennial; then Twyla Gill Wright of the Old Independence Regional Museum will discuss local aviation history. All are invited to join the society for annual dues of $25 per household, payable to WCHS, P.O. Box 537, Searcy, AR 72145. For more information, call Shelly Wyatt Churchwell at (501)-278-9700, email wchs1962@gmail.com, or visit www.argenweb/white.com or the society’s Facebook page.

Friday

ServSafe Training Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community Education will offer a ServSafe Training Course for the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification exam from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 902 of the Nursing Allied Health Building at UACCB. The cost is $149, and the instructor is Melissa Foster, certified ServSafe instructor proctor. To register, call (870) 612-2082 or email katrina.stevens@uaccb.edu.

Saturday

Souper Bowl Saturday

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council’s annual Souper Bowl Saturday fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Tickets are $7 in advance for a quart of soup and $8 at the event. Advance tickets offer first choice at a special V.I.P. hour from 10-11 a.m. Options will include Broccoli Cheddar, Cheesy Potato, Chicken Tortilla, Sweet Potato and Taco soups. Buy tickets at the BAAC Gallery, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Carlee’s Hallmark and the Independence County Library, and from BAAC board members. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Ongoing

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Back to the Basics Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents Back to the Basics, an exhibition by Aline McCracken, through Feb. 29 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E Main St. The show features a series of watercolors that explore beauty found in everyday simple objects. McCracken retired after 50 years of teaching art and now paints and teaches small groups. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to participate. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

January Food Drive

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will accept donations this month for the animals of the Humane Society of Independence County. The Humane Society needs pet supplies, especially puppy and kitten chow, litter, towels and rubber gloves. People are asked to bring all donations to the collection box in the entryway of the library. For more information, call Hunter Weeks at (870) 793-8814.

Miss Central Arkansas Pageants

SEARCY — The Miss Central Arkansas Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17) and Miss Central Arkansas (ages 17-25) Scholarship Competition, set for March 14 in Searcy, is accepting applications. This is a preliminary to the Miss Arkansas Competition. University scholarships and cash scholarships will be available. Young women are eligible to apply from White, Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Prairie, Arkansas, Saline, Grant, Conway and Jefferson counties. To enter, contact Nancy Thompson, executive director, at central.ark.nancy@gmail.com or call (501) 268-6292.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All ladies are invited to a luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Chapter of Magnificat International, a ministry to Catholic women, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, with registration at 11. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch and featured speaker Patti Brunner of Rogers, co-founder of Patriarch House in Rogers. Purchase tickets from your church office or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope, postmarked by Feb. 3, to Sharon Vander Zyl, 107 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529. For more information, call Sharon at (870) 847-3095.

Chocolate HELPs!

CABOT — Chocolate HELPs! will feature all the chocolate one can eat — a fantastic night of chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate — from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Cabot National Guard Armory, 103 Commerce Drive. The cost is $5 at the door. Proceeds will benefit HELP and its efforts to establish a transitional living facility, in Cabot, to combat homelessness.

Quilting, Sewing, Crafting Informational Meeting

BATESVILLE — Anyone who is interested in quilting, sewing or crafting is invited to an informational meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St. The instructor will be Ruth Kent Cook. For more information, call (870) 793-2121,

visit www.oirm.org or email orim.educator@gmail.com.

Heber Springs Chamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The 64th annual banquet of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will take place Feb. 6 at The Barn at Pine Mountain, 2075 Goff Road. Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker. Hor d’ouevres will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. For tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, call (501) 362-2444.

Main Street Batesville Winter Gala

BATESVILLE — The Main Street Batesville Winter Gala, with a Roaring 20s theme, will take place Feb. 7 on the third floor of the Main Street Loft, 267 E. Main St. The evening will begin at 6:30 with hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, costume contests, dancing, and music courtesy of Erin Walters and others. One live-auction item is an all-inclusive trip to Bermuda valued at $7,000. Gala tickets are $35 at www.mainstreetbatesville.org and Merchants & Planters Bank.

Getting a Grip on Teen Stress & Anxiety

BATESVILLE — Getting a Grip on Teen Stress & Anxiety, open to teens ages 13 to 19, will meet from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Plaza Building, 1141 E. Main St. The two-hour workshop, which costs $25 per person, will address the recognition and desensitization of anxiety. For more information or to register, call (870) 569-1052, email myersdavis@myersdavis.com or visit www.myersdavis.com/event/getting-grip-teen-stress-anxiety-workshop.

Songs for a New World

BATESVILLE — Through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International, the Lyon College Music Department will present Songs for a New World, a staged musical production. Performances will at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 through Feb. 15, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in Sloan Auditorium of the Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building, 2300 Highland Road. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets in advance, visit eventbrite.com. Students, faculty and staff get free admission with a Lyon ID. For more information, contact Michael Oriatti at michael.oriatti@lyon.edu or (870) 307-7259.

For the Birds Kids Craft

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a kids craft that is really for the birds from 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Davidsonville Visitor Center. Kids will make bird feeders to place in their backyards and learn how to identify birds. The fee is $2 per feeder. Call the park at (870) 892-4708 for more information.

Valentine’s Taste of Tea

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will present a mid-day Valentine’s Taste of Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 15 at the Powhatan Courthouse, 4414 Arkansas 25. Anyone interested in the history of social gatherings and food is welcome to attend. The event will include a light meal, information on the history and etiquette of taking tea, and parlor games played during this type of social gathering. Participants are welcome to dress up for the occasion if they prefer. Preregistration is required, and the cost is $15. RSVP to Powhatan staff at (870) 878-6765 or powhatan@arkansas.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Walk Through the Woods

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will lead two winter walks through the woods, from 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 15 and from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Whether novices or expert birders, all are welcome to help identify and count birds for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, meet at the Visitor Center and, if available, bring binoculars and a bird field guide. There is no fee. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Beebe Chamber Banquet and Fundraising Auction

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Banquet and Fundraising Auction at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Arkansas State University-Beebe Student Center. There will be a meet-and-greet and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. Tickets are $45 for members or $50 for nonmembers, or a table of eight at $250 for members or $350 for nonmembers. Purchase tickets at the Beebe Chamber office, 102 N. Main St., or by calling (501) 882-8135.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.