Disturbed coming to Rogers’ Walmart AMP in August

Two-time Grammy-nominated rock band Disturbed’s “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” brings them and “very special guests” Staind and Bad Wolves, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Rd., Rogers.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets — $45 to $179.50 plus fees — go on sale at noon Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

The band will perform songs off its 2000 debut album The Sickness, along with tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their catalog on the 31-date amphitheater tour.