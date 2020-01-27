Double homicide victims identified

Little Rock police have identified the victims of a double homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on South Ringo Street.

According to a department incident report, the two victims are Brittany Dunyae Tate, 24, and I'Quira Iman Tate, 21. A 2-year-old boy who was shot in the upper body was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was treated and later released, the report said.

An unidentified 15-year-old girl who was in the home at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes said officers were dispatched to the home at 3112 S. Ringo St. shortly before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on an "unknown trouble" call, and they found the three people shot inside the home.

The two women were dead and the toddler was wounded, he said.

The deceased victims were taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Barnes said Sunday afternoon that it had not been confirmed that the two women were related. Both lived at the South Ringo Street address, according to the incident report released Sunday.

Barnes said one of the women killed was the toddler's mother.

"We're not sure which of the women was his mother at this time," Barnes said. "Detectives are still investigating and working to get everything sorted out."

Asked if the teenager in the home at the time of the shooting was related to any of the victims, Barnes said that was unclear Sunday afternoon.

"We know she has a different last name than the victims," he said, "but just what the relationship is, if any, we don't know yet."

Barnes said detectives questioned a potential suspect Saturday, but have yet to charge anyone in the crime.

"There was a person that was questioned yesterday who [detectives] kind of mentioned at the beginning as a possible suspect, just no charges are filed," Barnes said. "At the end of the day yesterday, they were starting to kind of think it could take another turn, so we don't have a positive identity of a suspect at the moment. They are following leads, they just don't have anything positive yet."

Barnes said the investigation continues.

"I know they were out again on Sunday canvassing the neighborhood for more witnesses and following up on earlier leads," he said.

