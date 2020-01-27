Holly Grove hunter winner of Big Buck

Friday the 13th was lucky for Michael Richardson of Holly Grove, who defied superstition to bag the buck that won the Arkansas Big Buck Classic on Sunday at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock.

Richardson, 40, a farmer, doesn't have much free time for hunting. On Nov. 13, -- a Friday -- he was able to slip into a hardwood bottom for an afternoon outing. His stand was near a briar thicket where does, or female deer, gather.

Richardson said he always goes afield hoping to see a mature buck, but he does not necessarily expect it. He certainly didn't expect to see the biggest buck of his life.

"That afternoon he stepped out was the first time I'd ever seen him," Richardson said. "It was 4:50 in the evening. I finally got a shot at 5 o'clock."

At a range of 65 yards, Richardson fired one round from his .308 Winchester rifle.

"I couldn't believe it," Richardson said. "I've never seen anything that size where I hunt. After I shot, it took me about 45 minutes to get my composure together to go over and look at him."

Disbelief is the word that Richardson used repeatedly to describe the deer and the experience.

"I just couldn't believe it happened to me," Richardson said.

Richardson hunts in an area that has a history for producing trophy bucks, such as the one Cody Bones of Holly Grove killed to win the 2006 Big Buck Classic. Richardson said his goal is simply to kill a mature buck, regardless of antler size.

"I look at the age of a deer," Richardson said. "Horns are nice, but if he's lived a long life, I don't care if he's a 5-point. The quality and age of the deer is what I go by."

Richardson said this is the only buck he has ever had scored. His only comparable buck was an 11-point that he estimated would have scored about 140 Boone & Crockett.

Richardson said knowing what is possible won't affect his selection in the future.

"It all depends on the age of the deer," Richardson said. "If he's smaller than this and he's old enough, I will take the shot."

For the first time since 2013, no deer scored at the Big Buck Classic qualified for the Boone and Crockett All-Time Awards book. A typical rack requires a a minimum net score of 170, and a non-typical rack requires a net score of 195. The Best of Show award goes to the rack that comes closest to the minimum, or the rack that exceeds the minimum by the greatest margin.

Richardson's buck missed the record book by 2 inches. The biggest non-typical rack -- 1864/8 -- missed the book in its category by 74/8 inches. Nathan George of Ruston, La., killed that buck in Lafayette County.

For his buck, Richardson won a prize package that included a silver cup and a Can-Am all-terrain utility vehicle.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ Bryan Hendricks

Michael Richardson of Holly Grove won the Big Buck Classic with this rack from a deer he killed in Monroe County.

