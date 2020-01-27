Human legs can only run so fast: Here’s why

So far, no other human has been recorded running a faster speed than Jamaica's Usain Bolt attained. (AP file Photo/Thomas Kienzle, 2008)

So far, the fastest any human has run is about 27 1/2 mph, a speed reached (briefly) by sprinter Usain Bolt just after the midpoint of his world-record 100-meter dash in 2009.

This speed limit is probably not imposed by the strength of human bones and tendons. Rather, a 2010 study suggested, it comes from our bipedal stride.

Peter G. Weyand, a biomechanics researcher and physiologist at Southern Methodist University and one of the authors of the 2010 study, said that our running speed is limited because we are in the air for most of our stride. During the brief moments human feet touch the ground, we have to exert a lot of force.

"If I have to point to one mechanical limit for bipedal runners ... it's the minimum period of foot ground contact," he said. "A human who's really fast, like Usain Bolt, is on the ground roughly 42% or 43% of the total stride time. But for a fast-running quadruped" — a cheetah, a horse — "it's two-thirds of the stride time."

During ground contact, our legs must push us forward and also upward, to support our weight. That's why humans can skate faster than they run, Weyand said: "On skates, you're on the ground most of the time, like the quadrupeds, instead of being in the air."

I asked Weyand how he would redesign humans to run faster: longer legs, really wide hips, extra legs, extra knees?

He said extra knees might let you extend your legs to stay in contact with the ground longer. But if your feet get too far out from under your body, it's hard to generate enough leverage to push against the ground. "If you were designing robots or whatever, of the options you included, I think that's probably the least likely," he said. "That and the wider hips."

Longer legs might help: Legs are one reason ostriches run faster than we do. But the best option would be more legs, so that we could have one or two on the ground most of the time, like a quadruped.

Style on 01/27/2020