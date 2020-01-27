• Philip Jacobson, 31, an American journalist who was detained for three days in the city of Palangkaraya, Indonesia, for a visa violation, was released from jail and will be deported "as soon as possible," authorities said.

• Lola Crews, 62, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old mother, Frances Keel, after sheriff's deputies in Calloway County, Mo., said a family member told authorities that Crews had confided about the killing.

• Karen Littlefair, 57, of Newport Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after authorities said she paid a company $9,000 to take online classes for her son at Georgetown University and then demanded a discount when he received a C.

• Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said a 3-year-old girl died after being struck by a rolling vehicle that had inadvertently been left in neutral while a parent was unloading it at their home in Cypress.

• Holly Whigham, a spokeswoman for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, said two construction workers were injured when beams fell on a piece of equipment they were operating while working on the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama.

• Larry McConnell, 70, former chief of the Brookline Fire Department in Missouri, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted on one count of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy for repeatedly raping a young woman for more than a year at his farm and at the fire station.

• Dimas Romero-Santana, 28, of Houston is in stable condition but faces two counts of assault after he was pinned between two vehicles when his wife lost control of her car as she tried to get away from Romero-Santana after he assaulted her and her father, authorities said.

• Jade Roper-Tolbert, a former contestant on The Bachelor, was no longer listed as the winner of DraftKings' "Millionaire Maker" online fantasy football contest after she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, also an alumnus of the Bachelor franchise, were accused of cheating.

• Antonio Mitchell, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Zachary Bishop, who police said was hit by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting while he was playing video games at an apartment complex in Waynesboro, Miss.

A Section on 01/27/2020