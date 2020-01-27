The World in Brief

Indian dancers perform a Bengali dance during Republic Day celebrations Sunday in Gauhati, India, that mark the anniversary of the country’s democratic constitution taking force in 1950.

Jailed Israeli petitions Putin for pardon

MOSCOW -- An Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has submitted a petition to be pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.

State news agency Tass reported Sunday that Naama Issachar's lawyer said the request was filed after a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn't be pardoned without making a personal appeal.

The 26-year-old backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than 9 grams of hashish were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to 7½ years in prison. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.

While in Israel last week, Putin met Issachar's mother and told her "everything will be all right."

Gunmen kill 20 Mali soldiers at camp

BAMAKO, Mali -- Gunmen attacked an army camp in Mali near the border with Mauritania, killing 20 soldiers Sunday, the government and armed forces said.

The camp in Sokolo in the Segou region remains under the control of Mali's military, the armed forces said in a statement on Twitter.

Mali's government said there was significant material damage in the attack, and that reinforcements have been dispatched. Aerial reconnaissance is underway to track down the gunmen, it said in a statement condemning the attack.

Souleymane Maiga, a resident of Sokolo, said the attackers temporarily had taken control of the camp.

"The army camp was attacked this morning by gunmen," he said. "The attackers temporarily took control of the camp and destroyed everything before leaving. Many of the soldiers who were in the camp took refuge in the village."

The attack wasn't claimed but bears the hallmarks of jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida that are based in the Wagadu forest, located about 30 miles from the attacked village.

Grenade attack injures 20 at wedding

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A hand grenade attack on an Afghan wedding ceremony wounded at least 20 people, including several children, a provincial official said Sunday.

At least one of the injured children was in critical condition, said Adel Haider, a spokesman for the police chief of the eastern Khost province, which borders Pakistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday night's attack.

There was no evidence that the Taliban were behind the attack, although they have a strong presence in the area. Haider said the Taliban's ban on music when they ruled Afghanistan led him to believe that they could have been the culprits.

But it's also common in that part of Afghanistan to settle personal vendettas with such attacks. Haider said police are investigating all possible motives and so far no one has come forward with any information about tribal rivalries involving the wedding party.

All of the injured wedding guests were males, but it was not immediately clear if the groom was injured in the attack, Haider said.

The Taliban condemned the attack as "forbidden and unjustifiable."

The Taliban control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks. They usually target Afghan and U.S. forces, but scores of civilians die in the crossfire.

The Taliban and the U.S. are currently holding peace talks in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office. The negotiations have become bogged down over a mechanism that will end or substantially reduce hostilities.

3 Jordanians in court over stabbings

AMMAN, Jordan -- Three Jordanian men appeared in court Sunday to face charges connected to the stabbing of eight people at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan in November in an attack allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group.

The military judge presiding over the trial accused the men of supporting Islamic State ideology and carrying out the attack at Jerash to avenge the death of late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

November's incident took place in Jerash, one of Jordan's most visited archaeological sites, an ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road.

Mustafa Abu Tuameh, 22, is accused of stabbing eight people, including one Swiss and three Mexican tourists, and four Jordanians. None of the victims suffered life-threatening wounds. Footage of the attack was captured by bystanders.

At the time of the attack, the Jordanian army's news site identified Abu Tuameh as a resident of the nearby Palestinian refugee camp. Family members said he had recently become very religious and apparently planned to die in the attack.

Abu Tuameh and the two other defendants allegedly planned to carry out another attack on a church in northern Jordan.

Osama Abu-Amra, 22, faces charges of plotting a terrorist act and attempting to join a terrorist organization. Khaled al-Soufi, 21, was charged with promoting the ideas of a terrorist organization.

The three defendants pleaded innocent to the charges. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

Bride Josefina Spittank (front) sings during a symbolic wedding as children celebrate the story of Bird’s Wedding (Vogelhochzeit) in Crostwitz, eastern Germany, Sunday. The children of the Sorbs, a national German minority group located near the German-Polish border, thank birds that, according to a legend, give the children sweets in return for being fed during winter. The children’s costumes are patterned after those worn in a Sorb marriage.

