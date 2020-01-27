Judge approves temporary child support agreement for Biden, Arkansas woman

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The Independence County judge overseeing a paternity lawsuit involving Hunter Biden and an Arkansas woman accepted Monday a temporary agreement on child support.

Court documents show Biden has agreed to pay monthly support starting in February 2020.

He will also pay by March 1 retroactive support back to Nov. 1, 2018 and for plaintiff Lunden Alexis Roberts’ legal fees.

The amounts he will pay for each of these were redacted in online court documents.

"He's doing the right thing by finally stepping up and paying what he should've been paying," said Clint Lancaster, the attorney representing Roberts, on Sunday.

The agreement enables Hunter Biden to avoid a mandatory trip to the Independence County Courthouse in the midst of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Trump is accused by House Democrats of pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in order to undermine Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Hunter Biden once served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. He joined the board while his father was vice president and quit the same month his father began his candidacy for president.

The Bidens were mentioned dozens of times last week during the Senate impeachment proceedings in Washington, D.C., with Republicans questioning their Ukraine dealings and Democrats portraying them as victims of a partisan political smear campaign.

[DOCUMENT: Read agreed order on temporary child support » arkansasonline.com/128biden/]

While the elder Biden is the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, the younger Biden has been embroiled for months in the Batesville child support case. Roberts filed the paternity suit against Biden in May 2019, seeking a determination of paternity as well as child support.

After initially denying that he'd had sexual relations with Roberts, Biden agreed to take a DNA test in November. It showed, "with near scientific certainty," that he is the biological father, the court declared Jan. 7.

Biden discontinued providing voluntary child support in November 2018, Lancaster said.

Roberts has asked the court to award her child support. But Biden told the court in a signed Nov. 27 affidavit that he is unemployed and hasn't had a monthly income since May 2019.

Told, in court filings, that the defendant had improperly withheld financial information, Circuit Judge Holly Meyer last week commanded Biden to "appear and show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt for any of the alleged violations of this court's orders."

Monday’s agreement does not dismiss the contempt motions, according to court documents. They will be dismissed if Biden provides all the documents the court has requested by March 1.

The agreement also allows the court to adjust the amount of child support Biden must pay each month once it receives all relevant financial information.