Police: Little Rock man robbed by assailants who pointed 'long gun with a laser'

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:22 a.m.
A Little Rock man was robbed of cash and his cellphone at gunpoint Friday night outside his home, police said.

The 20-year-old victim told authorities he was getting out of his car around 9:50 p.m. near his home on South Heights Road when two males approached while pointing a “long gun with a laser" at him, according to a police report.

The gunmen took about $600 cash from the man, plus his iPhone and wallet.

The 20-year-old told police the robbers got into a cream or tan Mercury occupied by two more males before driving away.

The man told police he saw the same vehicle driving slowly through the shopping center behind the Fast Mart at 4920 Baseline Road before the robbery and believes the robbers followed him home, according to the report.

A detailed description of the gunmen was not included in the report.

