Little Rock man shot in finger while walking along street, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot in the finger Friday afternoon while walking down a local street, police said.

Savion Malone, 25, told police he was walking from an apartment complex on Michael Court to a store on John Barrow Road around 1 p.m. when he heard a gunshot, according to a police report.

Malone told investigators he didn’t immediately realize he had been shot. According to the report, he ran into nearby woods when he noticed he was injured and called his brother, who took him to the hospital.

He was treated for a wound in his right index finger, according to the report.

Malone told police he wasn’t sure where exactly the shooting occurred, according to the report, and didn’t see anyone fire a gun.

Police searched the area he described but did not find a crime scene.